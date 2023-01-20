Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Predators, Jets take recent surges into Central clash
The Winnipeg Jets look for their third straight victory when they visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. While the Jets are coming off a 5-3 win over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, the Predators won for the third time in their past four games with a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Albany Herald
William Nylander's four-point night powers Leafs over Isles
William Nylander had two goals and two assists in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting New York Islanders 5-2 Monday night. John Tavares added a goal and an assist for Toronto. Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs in the opener of a five-game homestand.
Albany Herald
Bruins, Canadiens face off for first time this season
As the month of January nears an end, the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens are getting set for their first meeting of the season. The two Original Six rivals will meet Tuesday night in Montreal, marking their first head-to-head encounter since last April.
Albany Herald
Red Wings, Sharks meet, both in search of answers
The Detroit Red Wings are in danger of losing any realistic hope they can make a playoff run as the All-Star break approaches and will look to start a much-needed hot streak at home against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The Wings have gone 1-3-1 since Jan. 14 and...
Albany Herald
Former West leader Pelicans face current No. 1 Nuggets
A little over a month ago, the New Orleans Pelicans had the best record in the Western Conference. Flash forward to late January and a six-week rough stretch has dropped them to fourth place, while the new No. 1 -- the surging Denver Nuggets -- are set to visit New Orleans on Tuesday.
Albany Herald
Slumping Golden Knights look for turnaround vs. Devils
The opener of a season-long six-game road trip Sunday afternoon appeared to provide the Vegas Golden Knights their best opportunity to regain the consistency they displayed while moving to the top of the Pacific Division. Instead, a loss to the lottery-bound Arizona Coyotes left the Golden Knights still seeking answers...
Albany Herald
Rick Tocchet era begins as Canucks host Blackhawks
The Vancouver Canucks finally turned the page. Vancouver's home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday marks the next chapter for the club that hired Rick Tocchet as head coach after a drawn-out firing of Bruce Boudreau.
Albany Herald
Wild chase offensive improvement against Lightning
After losing for the second time on their four-game road trip through the southern part of the Eastern Conference, the Minnesota Wild will try to improve even-strength play and hopefully get a little puck luck when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Following Thursday night's 5-2 loss...
Albany Herald
Clippers look to take 3-0 season-series edge on Lakers
Still searching for the success that would match the optimism they possessed heading into the season, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers meet again Tuesday amid the same old refrain: Better days are ahead. When the teams met in the first week of the season, the Clippers earned...
Green scores career-high 42, Rockets end 13-game skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night to snap a 13-game losing streak. Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, had 21 points by halftime and kept...
Albany Herald
Crew acquire international roster spot from Sporting KC
The Columbus Crew acquired a 2023 international roster spot from Sporting KC on Monday in exchange for $190,000 in general allocation money. Sporting has seven international roster spots remaining for the 2023 season. Sporting opens the 2023 campaign at Portland on Feb. 25.
Albany Herald
Reports: Lakers add Wizards F Rui Hachimura in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers finalized a deal to send guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports Monday. Nunn, 27, is averaging 6.7 points and 13.5 minutes in 39 games (two starts) with the Lakers this season.
Albany Herald
49-point first quarter sends Bucks to rout of Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks scored 49 points in the first quarter and reached a season high in points while overwhelming the host Detroit Pistons 150-130 on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the previous five games due to left knee soreness, scored 20 first-quarter points and finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds.
