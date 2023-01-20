Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wlds.com
50th District Senator Asking Residents for Valentines for Long-Term Care Residents
State Senator Jil Tracy is asking 50th District residents to help lift the spirits of long-term care facility residents by making them Valentine’s Day cards. Tracy says the Valentines for Senior Card Drive has brought much joy and many smiles to the residents of local long-term care facilities as many of those residents have had to be more isolated in recent years because of ongoing public health concerns.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Native Recognized for Leadership at Blackburn
Miriam (Mim) Wali-Uddin, a senior Justice Administration major from Jacksonville, IL, has been named the recipient of Blackburn College’s 2023 Martin Luther King Student Leadership Award. The annual award honors students who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and service to the ideals of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the College.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Bar 2 Bar Celebrates 20th Year Benefiting Same Group as First Year
A downtown Jacksonville fundraising tradition marks a major anniversary next month, with the proceeds going to the same group as the first event. The Downtown Jacksonville Bar 2 Bar Golf Classic will celebrate its 20th year on Saturday, February 11th. The event is actually the 21st occurrence as the first year it was an extension of the Barstool Classic event in Springfield.
wlds.com
Surveillance Video At the Center of Motions Preceding Jacksonville’s Wilson Murder Trial
The murder trial of a Jacksonville man will have to wait on an upcoming motion to be heard in March. 39 year old Joshua E. Wilson appeared in Morgan County Court in front of visiting Macoupin County Judge Kenneth Diehl on Friday. Wilson is accused of three counts of first degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Malcolm V. Fitts of Chicago and formerly of Jacksonville on February 28, 2021.
wlds.com
Monday Sports
The Triopia boys basketball tournament begins tonight. WEAI will carry the final game tonight..South Fulton and Triopia. The pregame show begins about 7:45. Prior to that, Griggsville Perry meets Rushville at 5, and Beardstown and Carrollton square off at 6:30. In other boys’ games, Decatur MacArthur will play at Peoria...
wlds.com
Security Upgrades Approved for Morgan County Jail
The Morgan County Detention Facility will be receiving some long-awaited upgrades this year. The Morgan County Commissioners approved a contract with Pauly Jail Building Company for security updates during their regular meeting this morning. Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning says the county has been wanting to make the upgrades for a...
Comments / 0