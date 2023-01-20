ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child

When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child, Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision. Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy