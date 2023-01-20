Read full article on original website
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Moreno family to keep Angels after exploring sale
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno has had a change of heart and announced Monday he is no longer interested in selling the American League club. Moreno was interested in selling the club in August after 20 seasons as owner, with the club going as far as to announce the intention to sell. A financial advisor, Galatioto Sports Partners, was even hired to oversee the process.
Clippers look to take 3-0 season-series edge on Lakers
Still searching for the success that would match the optimism they possessed heading into the season, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers meet again Tuesday amid the same old refrain: Better days are ahead. When the teams met in the first week of the season, the Clippers earned...
Rob Gronkowski Gives Opinion on What's Next for Tom Brady
After last year's heartbreaking loss to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady made the decision he would retire. Brady spent just over 40 days as a retired football player before deciding that he would un-retire and give it another run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
