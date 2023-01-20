A Milwaukee County circuit judge has raised more money over the last six months of 2022 than her three rivals combined in the pivotal race that will determine majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Janet Protasiewicz and the other three candidates filed the required campaign finance reports late Tuesday. The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 21 primary will advance to the April 4 election. Protasiewicz raised just over $756,000, while liberal challenger and Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell raised nearly $116,000. On the conservative side, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow raised nearly $307,000 in just one month. And former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly raised just over $312,000.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO