Hudson, WI

The Center Square

Conservative Supreme Court candidate slams opponent for embracing progressive label

(The Center Square) – One of the conservatives running for Wisconsin Supreme Court this spring is once again calling out a liberal candidate for what she is saying on the campaign trail. Milwaukee County judge Janet Protasiewicz said on Madison TV over the weekend that she is not hiding from her progressive politics. "In regard to the progressive label, I embrace that when it comes to issues such as gerrymandering,"...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Protasiewicz leads in money race for Wisconsin Supreme Court

A Milwaukee County circuit judge has raised more money over the last six months of 2022 than her three rivals combined in the pivotal race that will determine majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Janet Protasiewicz and the other three candidates filed the required campaign finance reports late Tuesday. The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 21 primary will advance to the April 4 election. Protasiewicz raised just over $756,000, while liberal challenger and Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell raised nearly $116,000. On the conservative side, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow raised nearly $307,000 in just one month. And former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly raised just over $312,000.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Wisconsin Supreme Court election ads hitting airwaves

(The Center Square) – Campaign ads are headed back to TVs across Wisconsin ahead of the election for a seat on the state Supreme Court. Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz’ campaign on Friday announced a $700,000 ad buy in the race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She's one of four challengers trying to land the seat held by Justice Pat Roggensack, who has said she will not seek reelection. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

DeSantis wrongfully suspended twice-elected state attorney, federal judge rules

A federal judge has determined that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unconstitutionally suspended an elected state attorney who criticised the governor’s positions on abortion and transgender healthcare, but the judge said he did not have authority to return the prosecutor to office.US District Judge Robert Hinkle said the governor had falsely accused Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren of relying on a blanket policy to avoid prosecuting certain cases with which he disagreed.”The allegation was false,” he wrote in a ruling issued on 20 January. “Mr Warren’s well-established policy, followed in every case by every prosecutor in the office, was to...
FLORIDA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector

A Wisconsin judge has dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump. Allegations that the elections commission violated the state open records law will go forward, but claims made against Commissioner Robert Spindell were dismissed Tuesday by a Dane County circuit judge. The judge ruled that the commission itself, not Spindell, is the legal authority that must maintain the records in question and therefore would be the target of any lawsuit seeking them.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Supreme Court sends birth certificate matter back to court while leaving ’17 process

Though the Montana Supreme Court issued an order that tried to clarify an ongoing dispute over changing the gender designation on a Montana birth certificate, it may have been easier for the high court to use a white board instead of paper for the decision. In a case that has twisted, turned and lurched, a […] The post Montana Supreme Court sends birth certificate matter back to court while leaving ’17 process appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

