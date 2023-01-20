Read full article on original website
Another year, another big race – this time for Supreme Court
Wisconsin voters are still recovering from all the ads associated with the November elections that decided races for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, and the state Legislature. Now comes another big race — this time for former Chief Justice Pat Roggensack’s seat and a 10-year term on the state Supreme Court....
Conservative Supreme Court candidate slams opponent for embracing progressive label
(The Center Square) – One of the conservatives running for Wisconsin Supreme Court this spring is once again calling out a liberal candidate for what she is saying on the campaign trail. Milwaukee County judge Janet Protasiewicz said on Madison TV over the weekend that she is not hiding from her progressive politics. "In regard to the progressive label, I embrace that when it comes to issues such as gerrymandering,"...
Protasiewicz leads in money race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
A Milwaukee County circuit judge has raised more money over the last six months of 2022 than her three rivals combined in the pivotal race that will determine majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Janet Protasiewicz and the other three candidates filed the required campaign finance reports late Tuesday. The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 21 primary will advance to the April 4 election. Protasiewicz raised just over $756,000, while liberal challenger and Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell raised nearly $116,000. On the conservative side, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow raised nearly $307,000 in just one month. And former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly raised just over $312,000.
Wisconsin Supreme Court election ads hitting airwaves
(The Center Square) – Campaign ads are headed back to TVs across Wisconsin ahead of the election for a seat on the state Supreme Court. Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz’ campaign on Friday announced a $700,000 ad buy in the race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She's one of four challengers trying to land the seat held by Justice Pat Roggensack, who has said she will not seek reelection. ...
Democrats Are One Vote Shy of Bypassing the Filibuster. Some Say They Should Have Won It in Wisconsin
Wisconsin was the closest Senate race Democrats lost, one that some say raises questions about the limits of the party’s support for progressive candidates, particularly Black ones.
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
Supreme Court asks Biden administration to pick sides in North Carolina school skirt case
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration this week to weigh in on whether it should take a case over a North Carolina charter school's dress code requiring its girl students to wear dresses or skirts.
Montana Supreme Court ruling upholds right for transgender birth certificate changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A ruling from the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upholds a lower court’s injunction that continues to allow transgender individuals to amend their birth certificates. Yellowstone County District Court’s April 2022 ruling restored a 2017 rule that allows such changes without requiring a court order...
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dominated oral arguments and challenged conservative thinking in her first months on the Supreme Court, observers say
"We haven't really seen somebody who, out of the gates, is this engaged," one Supreme Court scholar said.
House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
‘See you in court,’ Illinois Senate President says as chamber passes gun ban
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Senate late Monday passed a bill that seeks to ban the future sale of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with various capacities despite threats of a lawsuit that the measure is unconstitutional. ‘We’ll see you in court,’ Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park,...
Federal appeals court backs Florida school district that blocked transgender student from using boys bathroom
A federal appeals court ruled Florida did not violate the Constitution by making students use bathrooms according to their biological sex.
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
DeSantis wrongfully suspended twice-elected state attorney, federal judge rules
A federal judge has determined that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unconstitutionally suspended an elected state attorney who criticised the governor’s positions on abortion and transgender healthcare, but the judge said he did not have authority to return the prosecutor to office.US District Judge Robert Hinkle said the governor had falsely accused Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren of relying on a blanket policy to avoid prosecuting certain cases with which he disagreed.”The allegation was false,” he wrote in a ruling issued on 20 January. “Mr Warren’s well-established policy, followed in every case by every prosecutor in the office, was to...
Wisconsin Senate OKs welfare vote, nixes Evers’ abortion ask
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to ask voters whether the state should continue to ban abortions, opting instead to advance a ballot question on welfare eligibility. The advisory referendum on welfare proposed by top Republicans is...
Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector
A Wisconsin judge has dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump. Allegations that the elections commission violated the state open records law will go forward, but claims made against Commissioner Robert Spindell were dismissed Tuesday by a Dane County circuit judge. The judge ruled that the commission itself, not Spindell, is the legal authority that must maintain the records in question and therefore would be the target of any lawsuit seeking them.
Montana Supreme Court sends birth certificate matter back to court while leaving ’17 process
Though the Montana Supreme Court issued an order that tried to clarify an ongoing dispute over changing the gender designation on a Montana birth certificate, it may have been easier for the high court to use a white board instead of paper for the decision. In a case that has twisted, turned and lurched, a […] The post Montana Supreme Court sends birth certificate matter back to court while leaving ’17 process appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Florida Supreme Court Keeps 15-Week Abortion Limit In Place
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday rejected requests to halt a law that prevents abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Justices, in a 4-1 decision, turned down a motion by seven abortion clinics and a doctor for a stay of a ruling by the 1st
State Supreme Court Orders South Carolina Legislature To Draw New Map
The state’s high court found that maps drawn by the state’s majority-controlled Republican legislature were racial gerrymandering. The post State Supreme Court Orders South Carolina Legislature To Draw New Map appeared first on NewsOne.
Colorado Supreme Court adopts new rule on disciplining justices
The Colorado Supreme Court has approved a new rule – just days after taking public testimony about it – that requires the seven justices to step down from any misconduct inquiry that involves them or a former member of the court. The rule, formally known as Rule 41...
