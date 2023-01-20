Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Construction Update
Having Chick-fil-A in the community is something that has long been sought around the Glen Carbon and Edwardsville areas. "It will be a huge addition to the Village Of Glen Carbon," Marcus said. "We are excited to have Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon. We welcome them with open arms."
977wmoi.com
Clay County Fair Queen Paige Van Dyke Crowned 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois January 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant, held Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was crowned...
wlds.com
Security Upgrades Approved for Morgan County Jail
The Morgan County Detention Facility will be receiving some long-awaited upgrades this year. The Morgan County Commissioners approved a contract with Pauly Jail Building Company for security updates during their regular meeting this morning. Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning says the county has been wanting to make the upgrades for a...
wmay.com
Springfield To Consider Ban On Motorized Surfboards On Lake
The city of Springfield will consider a ban on the use of motorized surfboards on Lake Springfield. The city says no such devices have received permits for use on the lake, but someone has inquired about doing so in the future. An ordinance up for consideration this month says the...
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
nprillinois.org
Snow expected in central Illinois
Accumulating snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow is forecast for all of central Illinois, but the heaviest amounts are likely east of I-55. The Springfield and Jacksonville areas could receive between 3 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The timing of the...
wmay.com
Report: Sangamo Club Building Up For Sale
The building that has for decades housed a private club catering to Springfield’s movers and shakers is up for sale… leaving the future of that club in question. The Sangamo Club has been in that two-story building at 227 East Adams since 1963. But the State Journal-Register reports the building is now on the market. Sangamo Club president Jim Ackerman says the club is trying to stay in business, but says it will be up to the purchaser of the building whether to let it remain at the current location or force it to move.
wmay.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois
Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
wlds.com
50th District Senator Asking Residents for Valentines for Long-Term Care Residents
State Senator Jil Tracy is asking 50th District residents to help lift the spirits of long-term care facility residents by making them Valentine’s Day cards. Tracy says the Valentines for Senior Card Drive has brought much joy and many smiles to the residents of local long-term care facilities as many of those residents have had to be more isolated in recent years because of ongoing public health concerns.
Now They’re Saying St. Louis Will Get 5 to 10 Inches of Snow by Wednesday
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service predict huge local snowfall
mymoinfo.com
Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect
(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
fox32chicago.com
Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas at some Illinois stations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers: Circle K will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating Illinois stations. The deal applies between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. The company said it is looking to give consumers some relief after the holiday spending season. You...
stlsportspage.com
Weekend Road Trip: Pere Marquette State Park by way of the Great River Road– This Sunday is the Bald Eagle Festival
The main room in the Lodge at Perre Marquette State Park. Missouri and Illinois are highly underrated as far as scenery is concerned as a vacation destination. The Midwest may not have the ocean or snowcapped mountains, but it makes up for it in the seasonal color changing of trees, the many flowers, birds, hiking areas and waterways—and the Great River Road is a shining example for the perfect getaway.
advantagenews.com
Electric bills spike, mayors field phone calls
The spike in electric rates has apparently caught many in the Riverbend by surprise, and they are calling their mayors to express their anger. If you participated in the municipal aggregation process, you are now back on Ameren billing, as the old contracts expired at the end of last year and the new deal doesn’t begin until February 1.
KMOV
Veteran’s tiny home village aims for late spring opening after supply chain delays
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Supply chain shortages have pushed back the opening of St. Louis’ first tiny home village dedicated for veterans. The Veteran’s Community Project is working towards opening the first homes in phase one of the village in North St. Louis. “We were rolling along...
wlds.com
Family, Jersey County Authorities Still Looking For Missing & Endangered Dow Woman
An endangered Jersey County woman has now been missing for more than 10 days and her family is asking for the public’s help. 38 year old Kaila Marie Vincent-Vatole was last seen near her residence around Little Piasa Road in Dow on Sunday, January 8th around 4PM. Family members...
kjluradio.com
Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri
An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
mymoinfo.com
Fraud vehicle purchases in Pevely
(Pevely) Pevely Police are noting an increase in fraudulent vehicle purchases and are reminding those in the market for a vehicle to use extreme caution on who you are buying from. Pevely Police Chief Mark Glenn says they recently dealt with a case of a fraudulent vehicle purchase. My MO...
newschannel20.com
Jacksonville police warn they will never email traffic citation
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — The Jacksonville Police Department is warning citizens about the latest scam going around. The department posted an email on its Facebook page of a fake traffic citation, saying the department "will NEVER email you a traffic citation." Police said do not pay these fake citations...
