Greene County, IL

edglentoday.com

Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Construction Update

Having Chick-fil-A in the community is something that has long been sought around the Glen Carbon and Edwardsville areas. "It will be a huge addition to the Village Of Glen Carbon," Marcus said. "We are excited to have Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon. We welcome them with open arms."
GLEN CARBON, IL
wlds.com

Security Upgrades Approved for Morgan County Jail

The Morgan County Detention Facility will be receiving some long-awaited upgrades this year. The Morgan County Commissioners approved a contract with Pauly Jail Building Company for security updates during their regular meeting this morning. Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning says the county has been wanting to make the upgrades for a...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield To Consider Ban On Motorized Surfboards On Lake

The city of Springfield will consider a ban on the use of motorized surfboards on Lake Springfield. The city says no such devices have received permits for use on the lake, but someone has inquired about doing so in the future. An ordinance up for consideration this month says the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nprillinois.org

Snow expected in central Illinois

Accumulating snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow is forecast for all of central Illinois, but the heaviest amounts are likely east of I-55. The Springfield and Jacksonville areas could receive between 3 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The timing of the...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Report: Sangamo Club Building Up For Sale

The building that has for decades housed a private club catering to Springfield’s movers and shakers is up for sale… leaving the future of that club in question. The Sangamo Club has been in that two-story building at 227 East Adams since 1963. But the State Journal-Register reports the building is now on the market. Sangamo Club president Jim Ackerman says the club is trying to stay in business, but says it will be up to the purchaser of the building whether to let it remain at the current location or force it to move.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois

Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Missourinet

Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening

Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
MISSOURI STATE
wlds.com

50th District Senator Asking Residents for Valentines for Long-Term Care Residents

State Senator Jil Tracy is asking 50th District residents to help lift the spirits of long-term care facility residents by making them Valentine’s Day cards. Tracy says the Valentines for Senior Card Drive has brought much joy and many smiles to the residents of local long-term care facilities as many of those residents have had to be more isolated in recent years because of ongoing public health concerns.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect

(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlsportspage.com

Weekend Road Trip: Pere Marquette State Park by way of the Great River Road– This Sunday is the Bald Eagle Festival

The main room in the Lodge at Perre Marquette State Park. Missouri and Illinois are highly underrated as far as scenery is concerned as a vacation destination. The Midwest may not have the ocean or snowcapped mountains, but it makes up for it in the seasonal color changing of trees, the many flowers, birds, hiking areas and waterways—and the Great River Road is a shining example for the perfect getaway.
GRAFTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Electric bills spike, mayors field phone calls

The spike in electric rates has apparently caught many in the Riverbend by surprise, and they are calling their mayors to express their anger. If you participated in the municipal aggregation process, you are now back on Ameren billing, as the old contracts expired at the end of last year and the new deal doesn’t begin until February 1.
GODFREY, IL
kjluradio.com

Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri

An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
VANDALIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Fraud vehicle purchases in Pevely

(Pevely) Pevely Police are noting an increase in fraudulent vehicle purchases and are reminding those in the market for a vehicle to use extreme caution on who you are buying from. Pevely Police Chief Mark Glenn says they recently dealt with a case of a fraudulent vehicle purchase. My MO...
PEVELY, MO
newschannel20.com

Jacksonville police warn they will never email traffic citation

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — The Jacksonville Police Department is warning citizens about the latest scam going around. The department posted an email on its Facebook page of a fake traffic citation, saying the department "will NEVER email you a traffic citation." Police said do not pay these fake citations...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

