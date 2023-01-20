Read full article on original website
Hauser, Daniel
Daniel “Dan” M. Hauser, age 68 of Ogdensburg, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, following a lengthy battle with lyme’s disease and diabetes. Daniel Marvin Hauser was born on September 6, 1954 in Clintonville as the son of Annabelle (Meverden) Hauser and the late Marvin Hauser. He graduated from Clintonville High School with the Class of 1973. After exploring employment at a few companies, Dan eventually returned to his roots—farming. Dan farmed in Bear Creek near his family farm from 1980 until 1987, at which time he began working as a truck driver for MCC. In 2007, Dan started working at Schutt Industries as a welder, retiring in 2016. The Hauser family shared a talent and love for polka music, and Dan was no exception. Dan started playing trumpet at age 12, and he was well known for his place in the family’s Hauser’s Hot Shots Polka Band. Dan enjoyed snowmobiling and even raced them when he was a young man. He also looked forward to the gun deer season and spending quality time with his brothers and nephews each year. Dan loved and enjoyed collecting antique tractors, cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, and watching old westerns on TV.
Lease, Roscelia “Rose”
Roscelia “Rose” Lease, 99, of Appleton, Wisconsin, formerly of Stevens Point, and Iola Wisconsin, died January 16, 2023. For a complete obituary please go to voiefuneralhome.com.
Salan, David
David W. Salan passed away peacefully Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in King, Wisconsin. David was born in Staten Island, New York City and raised in Waupaca by his loving parents, Dr. Sam and Isabel Salan. David graduated from Waupaca High School and then attended UW-Madison to earn his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English in 1955. David then served as an Army Stenographer in the Korean War from 1955 through 1957. Upon his discharge, he served another six years in the Army Reserves and during this time completed his Master’s Degree at Medill School of Journalism – Northwestern University in 1959.
Goggins, Delores
Dolores “Dee” (Wietor) Goggins, age 93, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home. She was born August 10, 1929 in Chicago, IL; daughter of Marie Wietor. Dee attended St. Mary’s Springs High School in Fond du Lac, and went on to graduate from St. Agnes School of Nursing in 1950. She worked at Bethany Nursing Home in Waupaca for many years. On May 3, 1952, Dee married George Goggins in Campbellsport, WI. In 2002 they celebrated 50 years together. Dee and George moved to Waupaca in 1971 from Germantown, WI. They felt they had found “God’s Country”. She enjoyed reading, traveling with family and friends, playing bridge, and the “Loonies” annual get togethers. Dee was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca. Family was very important to Dee and she was so proud of all of her children and their families. She will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Gorman leads Manawa to win
The Iola-Scandinavia boys’ basketball team is still looking for its first win of the season following a 51-48 loss to Manawa Jan. 17. Manawa took an early lead in the game and outscored the Thunderbirds 29–18 in the first half. Nathan Gorman scored 11 of his game-high 21 points to lead the Wolves in the opening half, while Parker Gullixon led the T-Birds with six.
