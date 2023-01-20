ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

Free human trafficking training offered by KAAHTC and YWCA Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — To help put a bite in the human trafficking crisis, the Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition and YWCA Kalamazoo are teaming up to offer a free day of training to the public at large. The training day of reflection and learning put together by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gun trafficker sentenced to 37 months behind bars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A guns trafficker was sentenced to more than three years in prison according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Jerreil LaMounta Martin from Grand Rapids was sentenced to 37 months in prison for illegally buying and trafficking more than 40 guns of which several were used in crimes across Michigan. The DOJ said Martin’s illegal gun trafficking business would participate in “straw purchasing,” which involved him charging customers up to $100 for each firearm to lie on the forms saying he was buying the guns for himself when he was really purchasing them for others.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Pen 2 Paper

"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"

Grand Rapids, a city in Michigan, has seen a rise in crime in recent years. One of the most disturbing trends is the increase in shootings and stabbings. In 2020 alone, there were over 60 reported shootings, with several resulting in fatalities. Additionally, the city has seen a spike in stabbings, with several incidents resulting in serious injury or death.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Is This The Funniest Woman on Kalamazoo’s Facebook Marketplace?

Where do you go when you're in need of new furniture or gifts but don't want to buy them brand new?. You might hit your local thrift shop, perhaps browse the app OfferUp, or head to the Marketplace section on Facebook. Outside of the Marketplace tab, a lot of towns have their own buy/sell/trade pages. Kalamazoo is no exception.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Three men arrested in Calhoun County human trafficking sting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after attempting to meet up with a child for sex, but instead met with police officers, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Friday. Education: Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event. Officers were communicating with individuals online...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
threeriversmi.org

Michigan Housing Energy-Efficiency Program (MSHDA)

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) will administer the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency Program (MI-HOPE) through its network of local nonprofit agencies and government agencies starting November 1, 2022. The City of Three Rivers has been selected to receive a grant totaling, $150,000 from the Michigan State Housing...
THREE RIVERS, MI
1077 WRKR

11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo

Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wincountry.com

KDPS officer on leave as new details of alleged insurance fraud are investigated

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — New details are out on a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer who is being charged with insurance fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Public Safety Officer Catrice Lockett along with fiancee Brian Lee had filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, located east of Atlanta. The couple then filed an insurance claim, hoping to net tens of thousands of dollars as the insurance company was considering the truck a total loss.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy