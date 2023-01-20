Read full article on original website
Related
Allure
Rita Ora's "Wedding" Look Is Giving Bride of Frankenstein, Beyoncé, and Barbarella All At Once
Rita Ora is one of the great celebrity shapeshifters, always changing up her look for photoshoots, performances and music videos, and her latest look blends elements of Beyoncé, the Bride of Frankenstein, and Jane Fonda as Barbarella all at once. Ora shared a series of snapshots by photographer Erik...
Gen Z yellow: will young people ever embrace the new ‘it’ color?
Marketers have shifted their focus from millennial pink – but they’re trying to reach an audience skeptical of such ploys
‘I jumped off the hangover hamster wheel’: midlife drinkers who gave up booze – and got happy
In the UK, those aged 55 to 75 are the heaviest drinkers, with the generation below not far behind. But many are turning their backs on alcohol and discovering surprising benefits
Allure
Hailey Bieber Just Got a Bob, So Prepare for Everyone You Know to Get a Bob
As expected, TikTok was the first Hailey Bieber’s new just-shy-of-the-jawline chop. Her reveal of the look started on January 21 with what we assumed to be a regular old outfit-of-the-day video on her TikTok feed. The caption simply read “oops,” as the camera shifted to a close-up view of Bieber’s shorter hair. She then strolled around New York City on January 22 with her bob haircut flowing in the Manhattan wind.
Comments / 0