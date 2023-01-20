As expected, TikTok was the first Hailey Bieber’s new just-shy-of-the-jawline chop. Her reveal of the look started on January 21 with what we assumed to be a regular old outfit-of-the-day video on her TikTok feed. The caption simply read “oops,” as the camera shifted to a close-up view of Bieber’s shorter hair. She then strolled around New York City on January 22 with her bob haircut flowing in the Manhattan wind.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO