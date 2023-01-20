ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Star Spangled Forever
3d ago

That Federal judge should be impeached. He made his ruling to dismiss and then he shouldn’t have said what he said. He made an opinion that could corrupt any other case brought by Warren. Plus he made a stupid comment about the First Amendment, which if it was actually violated, would have been in his jurisdiction.

Tyler Godefroy
3d ago

so I don't understand this bs he can't get rid of an elected official, but he won't be reinstated?

blackchronicle.com

Judge upholds Ron DeSantis’ suspension of elected state attorney

A federal choose dominated Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the free speech rights of a state attorney in Tampa by suspending the Democrat from workplace after he indicated he wouldn’t deliver abortion-related prosecutions and de-prioritized taking some misdemeanor lawbreakers to courtroom. But it was nonetheless a win...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Florida faith leaders form coalition to contest Gov. DeSantis', education department's denial of AP African American studies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Faith leaders in Florida plan to speak out Monday against a new move by the Florida Department of Education. Florida students will not be able to take an Advanced Placement African American Studies course because the FDOE denied approval of it. Advanced placement classes are college-level courses taught in high schools.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Maureen Wagner named Deputy Secretary at DBPR

She is the former Chief of Staff to Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced that Maureen Wagner is its new Deputy Secretary for Professional Regulation. Wagner comes to DBPR from the office of Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, where she served as Chief...
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis to permanently ban COVID-19 mandates in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis during COVID-19 speaking with a mask on – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Raoul B Photography. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed permanently outlawing Covid mandates in the state. DeSantis stated in a press release earlier this week that he has introduced legislation to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.15.23

Republicans are expanding school choice, but are they making Florida's schools an appealing choice for teachers?. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proudly, and repeatedly, claimed Florida is “where woke goes to die.” But the harder the Governor and his allies push this crusade, the more it’s beginning to feel like he is beating a dead horse.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Desantis requests data from UF Health on transgender students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron Desantis’ office is requesting all Florida state universities and colleges, including the University of Florida, to provide information about transgender students who have had or requested medical assistance over the past five years. The Gender Dysphoria Services survey was sent from Chris Spencer,...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

No more voting by mail in Florida

Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us

These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Andrade Introduces Bill to Make STOP WOKE Act More Defined

State Rep. Alex Andrade (R-FL) introduced the Civil Remedies for Unlawful Employment Practices Act in the Florida Legislature. This bill looks to make the tenants of the STOP WOKE Act more defined and clearer. With the changes, Rep. Andrade believes that lawyers will be more likely to take a case to court for their client due to the more defined language of the bill.

