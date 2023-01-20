ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Livvy Dunne says LSU added new security, rules due to her popularity

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZ1LJ_0kLzpNBz00

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American gymnast Olivia Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2022 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Livvy Dunne recently revealed that LSU added new security measures and rules for students due to concerns over her popularity.

Dunne is a junior and competes in the all-around. She was an All-American on the bars in 2021. She’s a talented gymnast who has achieved fame via social media thanks to her athletic success, personality, and good looks.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne)

Dunne has over 10 million followers across social media platforms (over 3.1 million on Instagram and nearly 7 million on TikTok). She is so popular that she attracts crowds on the road, including the sort of scene you would have expected to see after an NSYNC concert.

Take a look at the scene after an LSU-Utah competition:

Following that scene and competition, LSU had to add security for Dunne.

“That was insane. It really was,” Dunne said of the scene during an interview with “TODAY” that was released on Friday.

“They gave us some new rules for us athletes just to keep us safe, to not go into the stands after meets. And we have a new security person that travels with us,” Dunne said in the interview.

LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark told reporters last week that they will be creating a perimeter around their bus for when they load/unload on the road.

“We will have security detail with us now when we go on the road and we will be working to create a perimeter around where we get on the bus, where we load,” Clark told reporters last week, which came days after the Utah incident.

Dunne did not even compete in the competition against Utah because she was injured.

Dunne is represented by a famous talent agency and is the highest-earning female college athlete thanks to new Name, Image and Likeness rules that allow for endorsement deals. Dunne has deals with Forever 21, Vuori and LinkTree.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne)

The post Livvy Dunne says LSU added new security, rules due to her popularity appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 9

Danny Gossett
2d ago

Chick should just go ahead and do a Playboy spread and get it over with. Her flirtatious “look at me” grift is a complete distraction from the team that have people on it to complete, not fluff.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge earlier this month. Two of the males have been charged with third-degree rape in the case, investigators...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

No. 10 Texas A&M Claims Victory Over LSU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down the LSU Tigers on Senior Day, 171-129, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. To kick off the final home dual meet of the season, the 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
BRProud

Country music legend coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Country music star Emmylou Harris has been booked for the Manship Theatre gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The 14-time Grammy Award winner’s solo career began in 1975, and since then, the Alabama native has made more than 25 albums and sold in excess of 15 million records, according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person taken to hospital after shooting on Washington Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital after getting shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday. The shooting was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, just off Greenwell Springs Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
197K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy