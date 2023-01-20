ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Allen Lazard has funny reaction to NFL rescinding fine

By Grey Papke
 3 days ago

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard got a break from the NFL over a recent celebration, and he is more than happy to publicize that fact.

Lazard was originally fined for taunting a trio of Miami Dolphins players after throwing a block that took them all out. The Packers receiver appealed successfully, however, and shared as much on Twitter Friday. Lazard included the message celebrating that “they aren’t going to fine me anymore for counting to 3!!!”

Lazard might as well make the most of it. It was a pretty savage move, and he got away with it unpunished.

The fifth-year wide receiver caught 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns this season. He may not be known for his blocking, but perhaps he will be now.

