ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base

The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox

Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone, Mets’ Buck Showalter are top-10 managers … barely

Buck Showalter will head to spring training next month as the reigning National League Manager of the Year. But that doesn’t impress the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, who ranked all 30 MLB managers and put the Mets skipper at No. 9 on his list, citing New York’s high payroll and “big expectations.”
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jon Singleton: Loses 40-man spot

The Brewers designated Singleton for assignment Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Brian Anderson, whose one-year deal with Milwaukee became official Monday. The 31-year-old Singleton was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster earlier in the offseason after he slashed .219.375/.434 with 24 home runs in 134 games with Triple-A Nashville in 2022. The former top prospect will hit waivers, and he could elect free agency if he goes unclaimed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Johan Camargo: Joins Royals on minor-league deal

Camargo signed a minor-league deal with the Royals on Saturday. Camargo struggled to a .237/.297/.316 slash line in 52 games for the Phillies last season, though his 74 wRC+ represented his best mark since 2018. His defensive versatility theoretically makes him a good fit for a bench spot, but he might wind up stuck in the minors waiting for an opportunity.
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Finger healing well

Bregman's broken left index finger has healed well, and he's been able to swing since the start of January, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Bregman broke his finger in the penultimate inning of last season, suffering the injury on a slide into second base in the eighth frame of Game 6 of the World Series. The injury could hardly have been better timed, as he was able to remain in the game and then had the maximum possible time to heal. It will be worth verifying that he does indeed look fully healthy once spring games begin, but he certainly appears to be on track.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Ryan Sherriff: Finds work with Boston

Sherriff announced Saturday via his personal Twitter account that he agreed to a minor-league contract with the Red Sox. After making 16 appearances in the majors with the Rays in 2021, Sherriff pitched exclusively in the minors in 2022 as a member of the Phillies organization. The 32-year-old lefty saw the bulk of his action at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, logging a 3.18 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB in 11.1 innings. Sherriff may get the opportunity to audition for a spot in Boston's big-league bullpen during spring training, but he'll most likely be assigned to Triple-A Worcester before camp breaks.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy