Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Red Sox NESN broadcast booth to feature several Boston World Series champs
Four former Red Sox World Series winners will be part of the team’s NESN broadcasts as the regional sports network recreates its booth lineup after Dennis Eckersley retired following the 2022 season. Dave O’Brien will be back as the primary play-by-play voice with Mike Monaco occasionally spelling him. Lou...
Red Sox Fans Certainly Will Love What Top Prospect Had To Say About Future In Boston
Things are looking up for the Red Sox heading into 2023
Yardbarker
Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base
The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
While facing boos at Winter Weekend, Chaim Bloom explained why Red Sox committed to Rafael Devers and not Mookie Betts
"We're going to be ready to back up that bet." Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and owner John Henry were met with boos during their town hall panel discussion at Red Sox Winter Weekend on Friday. Despite the boos, and what’s been viewed by many as a disappointing...
Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox
Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone, Mets’ Buck Showalter are top-10 managers … barely
Buck Showalter will head to spring training next month as the reigning National League Manager of the Year. But that doesn’t impress the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, who ranked all 30 MLB managers and put the Mets skipper at No. 9 on his list, citing New York’s high payroll and “big expectations.”
Sam Kennedy addresses the reception ownership received at Red Sox Winter Weekend
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom got booed Friday night at the team’s Winter Weekend event in Springfield. Sam Kennedy said on WEEI he loved hearing the passion from fans.
Yankees Still Trying to Trade Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks Before Opening Day
New York is sweetening the pot for other teams, willing to eat some money to make a trade happen
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jon Singleton: Loses 40-man spot
The Brewers designated Singleton for assignment Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Brian Anderson, whose one-year deal with Milwaukee became official Monday. The 31-year-old Singleton was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster earlier in the offseason after he slashed .219.375/.434 with 24 home runs in 134 games with Triple-A Nashville in 2022. The former top prospect will hit waivers, and he could elect free agency if he goes unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Royals' Johan Camargo: Joins Royals on minor-league deal
Camargo signed a minor-league deal with the Royals on Saturday. Camargo struggled to a .237/.297/.316 slash line in 52 games for the Phillies last season, though his 74 wRC+ represented his best mark since 2018. His defensive versatility theoretically makes him a good fit for a bench spot, but he might wind up stuck in the minors waiting for an opportunity.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Finger healing well
Bregman's broken left index finger has healed well, and he's been able to swing since the start of January, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Bregman broke his finger in the penultimate inning of last season, suffering the injury on a slide into second base in the eighth frame of Game 6 of the World Series. The injury could hardly have been better timed, as he was able to remain in the game and then had the maximum possible time to heal. It will be worth verifying that he does indeed look fully healthy once spring games begin, but he certainly appears to be on track.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Ryan Sherriff: Finds work with Boston
Sherriff announced Saturday via his personal Twitter account that he agreed to a minor-league contract with the Red Sox. After making 16 appearances in the majors with the Rays in 2021, Sherriff pitched exclusively in the minors in 2022 as a member of the Phillies organization. The 32-year-old lefty saw the bulk of his action at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, logging a 3.18 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB in 11.1 innings. Sherriff may get the opportunity to audition for a spot in Boston's big-league bullpen during spring training, but he'll most likely be assigned to Triple-A Worcester before camp breaks.
CBS Sports
Red Sox brass booed while trying to defend trading Mookie Betts, letting Xander Bogaerts walk
While the on-field consequences of the Boston Red Sox's roster decisions dating back to the disastrous trade of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers have yet to be fully realized, the off-the-field blowback is now being acutely felt by ownership and the front office. Friday marked the first Winter Weekend festivities...
