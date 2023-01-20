Read full article on original website
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
Look: Emmitt Smith Has 2-Word Message For The Cowboys
Emmitt Smith is fired up to watch his Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening. The Dallas Cowboys are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the second NFC Divisional game. The winner will advance to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday. If ...
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Miami Dolphins Fire Coach
Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up
It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years. Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys
The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game: "What a battle." The Niners ...
NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers announced this weekend that it's possible Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the team for the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl. Garoppolo has missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, though he's yet to be ruled out for the entire postseason. The 49ers have been ...
Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job
Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Skip Bayless Throws Dak Prescott Jersey in the Trash After Cowboys Loss
Skip Bayless trashed his Dak Prescott jersey after Cowboys loss to 49ers.
NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Star Suffers "Very Serious" Injury
The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs concluded on Sunday, and we now know who will be playing in both the NFC and AFC championship games next weekend. But the weekend did not end without us seeing a star running back go down with a very serious injury.
Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview
Brian Flores will be getting another look for a head coach job. The Arizona Cardinals plan to interview Flores for their head coach vacancy, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on Sunday. The Cardinals plan to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their vacant head-coaching position early this week, per source. — Jonathan Jones... The post Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback
This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Appearance Monday
America's most well-know hater of all things Dallas Cowboys was in postseason form today as Stephen A. Smith made his appearance on First Take this morning. At the top of the show, the cameras panned to Cowboys legend Michael Irvin getting ready to lament the end of his team's playoff run. But ...
NFL World Reacts To What 49ers Said About Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. Following the game, one 49ers defensive back made his thoughts on Prescott clear. "Dak isn't good against zone," 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward told reporters. He ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Concerning Announcement
Everyone seems to think that it's a 100 percent lock that Patrick Mahomes will play through his high ankle sprain next weekend. But Tony Romo says not so fast. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback announced on Sunday afternoon that he played through some high-ankle sprains during his career. ...
