Bowling: New Year Singles Classic finals set for Saturday at Rab’s Country Lanes

Staten Island Academy survived a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Petrides on Saturday afternoon to record a 54-53 non-league victory over the Panthers. The Tigers won their fourth straight game and improved to 6-10 on the season with the victory at their Dongan Hills gym. The hosts were led in scoring by Ryan Cambria’s 20 points and Luke DeVito’s eight markers.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO