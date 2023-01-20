Bowling: New Year Singles Classic finals set for Saturday at Rab’s Country Lanes

Read full article on original website
Related
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Jack Gordon, Curtis survive OT scare vs. Tots, 65-59; MSIT, New Dorp, SIA also post wins
Senior Jack Gordon scored six of his game-high 27 points in overtime as Curtis held off host Tottenville for a 65-59 PSAL victory Friday in Huguenot. Overtime became necessary after lefty-shooting Justin Jeske buried a game-tying trey from the corner on a Nicholas Lam assist with 10 seconds left in regulation.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Surging SIA rides Ryan Cambria to 54-53 win over Petrides; CSIM, Tots win non-leaguers
Staten Island Academy survived a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Petrides on Saturday afternoon to record a 54-53 non-league victory over the Panthers. The Tigers won their fourth straight game and improved to 6-10 on the season with the victory at their Dongan Hills gym. The hosts were led in scoring by Ryan Cambria’s 20 points and Luke DeVito’s eight markers.
HS boys’ hoops: Monsignor Farrell’s bench proves its worth during overtime win over St. Peter’s
One by one, Monsignor Farrell had starters going to its bench with five fouls against St. Peter’s on Friday. Initially, it didn’t appear to be an issue as the Lions owned a six-point lead with just 45.2 seconds remaining in regulation.
Serving Up Defense: CYO Basketball at St. Charles | Subscribers can download images for free
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- St. Charles in Oakwood was action-packed as basketball players competed in CYO games on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Big baskets, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of us.
HS boys’ hoops: Timmy Manuelian caps big game with late free throw as Farrell outlasts St. Peter’s in OT, 63-60
What did you expect? It’s Monsignor Farrell vs. St. Peter’s, man!. The teams squared off in the latest chapter of their storied basketball rivalry Friday and when the dust finally cleared, Farrell’s Timmy Manuelian (game-high 21 points) snapped a late tie with a free throw as the Lions squeezed out a 63-60 CHSAA Staten Island overtime victory over the host Eagles in New Brighton.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0