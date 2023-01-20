Read full article on original website
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Strange sight: Over a dozen scarecrows found on side of North Austin road
AUSTIN, Texas - Over a dozen scarecrows have randomly popped up on the side of a North Austin road. The scarecrows can be found below US 183 and MoPac Exchange. According to social media users, the first scarecrow sighting began over the weekend. Not much is known about their sudden...
Austin airport workers get bump in minimum wage
The City of Austin recently raised its minimum wage from $15 to $20 an hour.
CBS Austin
Austinites wait months for DMV appointments while other cities can schedule within days
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites wait months for an appointment at the DMV, while Texans in other cities wait less than a week. But when CBS Austin started asking why, we got the runaround. Kristin Braun’s 16-year-old daughter finally has her license. “It's like, the best thing that ever...
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
‘Major wreck’ shuts down westbound US-79 in Round Rock
Police posted on Twitter that the crash happened Monday afternoon on the highway, known locally as Palm Valley Blvd., just west of A.W. Grimes Blvd. in front of the H-E-B plus! store.
CBS Austin
Austin Energy's 'Medically Vulnerable Registry' can save lives in a power outage
Power outages are an annoyance for most of us, but for people with certain medical conditions, a power outage can be life threatening. Austin Energy is reaching out to customers in vulnerable medical situations to help them prepare for unplanned emergencies. Ronnie Mendoza from Austin Energy is here to tell us more about their medically vulnerable registry.
Affidavit: Man called 911 after deadly east Austin shooting
A Travis County affidavit filed Thursday provided more information surrounding an east Austin shooting where a man was accused of killing his wife.
fox7austin.com
Adult declared trauma alert after Southeast Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been taken to the hospital and declared a trauma alert after a crash in Southeast Austin. ATCEMS responded to a T-bone crash at E. Ben White Boulevard and Burleson Road at 3 p.m. Jan. 22, where a person was reportedly pinned and unconscious. The...
CBS Austin
Man shot and killed at E Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in east Austin late Saturday night, according to police. Around 11:14 p.m., officers with the Austin Police Department were flagged down about a disturbance happening inside the Shell Gas Station located at 4509 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
fox7austin.com
Avoid the area: Construction crew hits gas, water line in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is responding to a leaking gas line in South Austin. AFD said around 2:45 p.m., a construction crew hit a gas and water line in the 5700 block of West Slaughter Ln. W Slaughter Ln. is closed in both directions between Sendera Mesa...
APD evacuates homes in southeast Austin amid SWAT response
The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team responded to a call Saturday in southeast Austin.
Texas barbecue pop-up finds permanent home in Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — A new barbecue joint is coming to Lockhart. Woman-operated Barbs B Q is set to open at 102 E. Market St. between late February and early March, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Co-owners Chuck Charnichart, Alexis Tovias and Haley Conlin, alongside investor Joanne Irizarry, have leased out the 1,350-square-foot space for multiple years. The location can seat about 50 customers.
APD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs during north Austin arrest
During a north Austin arrest Tuesday, APD discovered drugs, including more than 3,000 pills of fentanyl, the agency confirmed in a tweet Friday.
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
Crumbl Cookies to Open Round Rock Location
“My favorite flavor is the ginger snap cookie. We only do it in December, which is really sad because I love that cookie. I don’t typically eat a whole cookie, but I eat those two to three times a week.”
CBS Austin
What to do for your freeze-damaged plants
It's been almost a month since a multi-day deep freeze hit Central Texas, and by now, you might be wondering if your plants survived. They might look dead, but hope isn't lost. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler went to the experts to find out how to tell how bad the freeze damage was, and what to do next.
KVUE
Family of Joshua Wright is demanding authorities release the body camera footage
In December, Joshua Wright was killed at a Hays County hospital. The family is now asking for the body camera footage to be released, among two other items.
