Austin, TX

KLST/KSAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Austin Energy's 'Medically Vulnerable Registry' can save lives in a power outage

Power outages are an annoyance for most of us, but for people with certain medical conditions, a power outage can be life threatening. Austin Energy is reaching out to customers in vulnerable medical situations to help them prepare for unplanned emergencies. Ronnie Mendoza from Austin Energy is here to tell us more about their medically vulnerable registry.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Adult declared trauma alert after Southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been taken to the hospital and declared a trauma alert after a crash in Southeast Austin. ATCEMS responded to a T-bone crash at E. Ben White Boulevard and Burleson Road at 3 p.m. Jan. 22, where a person was reportedly pinned and unconscious. The...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man shot and killed at E Austin gas station

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in east Austin late Saturday night, according to police. Around 11:14 p.m., officers with the Austin Police Department were flagged down about a disturbance happening inside the Shell Gas Station located at 4509 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Avoid the area: Construction crew hits gas, water line in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is responding to a leaking gas line in South Austin. AFD said around 2:45 p.m., a construction crew hit a gas and water line in the 5700 block of West Slaughter Ln. W Slaughter Ln. is closed in both directions between Sendera Mesa...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas barbecue pop-up finds permanent home in Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — A new barbecue joint is coming to Lockhart. Woman-operated Barbs B Q is set to open at 102 E. Market St. between late February and early March, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Co-owners Chuck Charnichart, Alexis Tovias and Haley Conlin, alongside investor Joanne Irizarry, have leased out the 1,350-square-foot space for multiple years. The location can seat about 50 customers.
LOCKHART, TX
KVUE

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

What to do for your freeze-damaged plants

It's been almost a month since a multi-day deep freeze hit Central Texas, and by now, you might be wondering if your plants survived. They might look dead, but hope isn't lost. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler went to the experts to find out how to tell how bad the freeze damage was, and what to do next.
GEORGETOWN, TX

