dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players debate whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies
With each new generation of Pokemon comes a fresh batch of Shiny Pokemon, and Scarlet & Violet players are debating whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies ever. When a Pokemon game is released, one of the first questions on every player’s mind is what all of the new Shiny Pokemon look like. Opinions on these alternate color schemes flood the internet, with players either loving or hating each new Shiny form.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny hunter devises genius strategy to counter self-destruct
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fear encountering a Shiny Pokemon that knows Self-Destruct, but one player has found a genius strategy that counters this frightful move. One move has been the bane of unprepared Shiny hunters since the alt color schemes were introduced in Gen 2: Self-Destruct. This is a move that deals a massive amount of damage, but it kills the user in the process.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans divided over best Pokeball for Shinies
Pokemon fans have the unique trait of finding discourse in the most niche facets of the game, and a great example of this is the recent debate over which Pokeballs are the best for catching Shiny Pokemon. For someone who has been in the Pokemon community for some time, they...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing
A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player shreds Niantic for advertisements in free gifts
A Pokemon Go player has vocalized frustration at the free, sponsored gifts that appear in balloons on the GPS map. The point comes alongside other criticisms of the app in recent months. Pokemon Go has come under fire recently for many changes that lock content behind paywalls. The once free-to-play...
dexerto.com
Can you swim in Hogwarts Legacy?
Wondering whether you can swim in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, our handy explainer has everything you need to know about whether this aquatic feature is present in the game. The world of Hogwarts Legacy is absolutely brimming with content from across the Harry Potter universe. There are magical beasts, deadly spells, and iconic locations pulled directly from the series, which aim to truly capture The School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends exploit allows Caustic to stop Push Barriers with gas traps
Apex Legends players have found an exploit that lets Caustic avoid the invisible barriers that push players when they’re out of bounds. With Apex Legends having so many different Legends at this point, sometimes their different abilities have some unintended effects. Especially when abilities like Mad Maggie’s wrecking ball...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 Season 2 improving movement speed while plating
At long last, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 will introduce increased movement speed for players while plating. To the dismay of many Warzone veterans, a few of the first game’s notable features were shelved for the sequel. Plating movement speed serves as but one example. The original...
dexerto.com
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – Everything we know
A new spin-off series of the popular Netflix anime The Seven Deadly Sins is on its way, so here’s everything we know so far, including cast and plot details. The Seven Deadly Sins has become one of the most popular anime franchises of the past decade, and it’s only growing bigger.
Inside insane £70million ‘flying’ yacht with giant wings so you can glide above the sea at blistering speeds
PLANS for an insane £70 million "flying" yacht that has massive wings so it can glide above the water have been unveiled. The spectacular 242ft Plectrum uses a foil system to rise above the waves and zip along at up to 75 knots. The futuristic plans were released by...
dexerto.com
Kai Cenat passes out on stream after taking way too many edibles
Kai Cenat was left in a pretty bad way on his Twitch stream after consuming way too many edibles, eventually passing out, head hanging, with thousands of viewers watching on in amusement. Kai Cenat’s rise to Twitch stardom has been nothing short of incredible, even overtaking Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel to...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 player leaves mid-game to buy Ramattra after getting countered
Overwatch 2 players are literally leaving games early to buy meta heroes they don’t have unlocked in order to counter what the enemy team is running. Blizzard caused a lot of controversy when they first announced at Overwatch 2 heroes would only be available to Battle Pass subscribers when they’re released as many feared it would affect the competitive integrity.
dexerto.com
Are the monsters in Unwelcome leprechauns? Irish Redcaps explained
Unwelcome is a new folk horror that pits an English couple against Irish monsters – but are those creatures leprechauns? Director Joe Wright explains. Unwelcome is co-written and directed by Joe Wright, best known for the brilliant 2012 creature feature Grabbers. A decade on, he’s made another monster movie, with the official synopsis as follows…
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand nerf to “ridiculous” self-revives
Call of Duty Warzone 2 players are calling for a major overhaul to the self-revive system moving forward as they believe it is “ridiculous” in its current state. When Warzone 2 was officially announced, many fans of the Call of Duty battle royale were excited to see what changes the developers had in store for them following on from the original Warzone.
dexerto.com
Zuko animated Avatar film: Early plot details & everything else we know
A brand new animated Avatar film is in the works and will focus on an adult version of Zuko, so here’s all you need to know about the new film from its potential plot to its place in the Avatar universe and more. The animated Avatar series is back...
dexerto.com
The Day Before: Release date, trailer, platforms & more
The Day Before is a survival MMO set in the desolate lands of a post-pandemic America filled with flesh-eating monsters and desperate survivors. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game, including its release date, platforms and more. When The Day Before was originally announced it quickly became one...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert reveals two perfect loadouts to dominate in DMZ
Warzone 2 expert Stodeh shared assault rifle and sniper rifle loadouts specifically tailored for DMZ’s AI and PVP engagements. Despite taking place on the same map, Warzone 2 and DMZ have two very distinct styles of gameplay. WZ2 is a traditional battle royale experience and has a set-in-stone meta.
dexerto.com
Warhammer 40K Darktide new content and Xbox port delayed
The developers behind Warhammer 40K Darktide released an open letter to Darktide players revealing their plans to delay new content in order to focus on improving progression and optimization. Warhammer 40K Darktide brought the horde shooter gameplay of Vermintide into the 41st Millennium, something that longtime fans of the series...
dexerto.com
Destiny 2 fan pulls off “impossible” with world’s first solo Gatekeepers run
A YouTuber has blown everybody away after completing the Gatekeepers encounter in Destiny 2 entirely solo. The world’s first solo run through the Gatekeepers encounter, within the Vault of Glass raid, was completed by TheSnazzzyRock on Jan 21. Destiny 2 raids are normally done with a six-man team as...
dexerto.com
New microphone Mutalk uses weird design to help prevent sound leaks
Shiftall, a Japanese company, has unveiled its latest product, the Mutalk. However, its design has sparked some intrigue. Virtual reality is trucking along at its own pace. The various headsets and accessories are all in aid of making the metaverse or VR experiences easier to use. However, a Japanese company Shiftall has a fascinating approach to microphones.
