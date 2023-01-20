ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily Voice

345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704, Yonkers, NY 10704 - $140,000

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704 in Yonkers is listed at $140,000.
YONKERS, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC homeless filling JFK Airport

NEW YORK - A number of travelers and staff say they are noticing that the number of homeless living inside JFK Airport in Queens is rising. A flight attendant told FOX 5 NY that a popular destination for the homeless is the walkway between the air train and Terminal 5 because it is heated. On a cold winter’s day, you can find anywhere from 5-10 individuals taking shelter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Graffiti-covered 191st Street subway tunnel painted over

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Community members who’ve long advocated for a clean-up of trash and drug needles in a subway tunnel were dismayed to discover the graffiti-covered walls were painted over during the weekend. The walls of the approximately 900-foot-long tunnel at the 191st Street station were painted white. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River

A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings.  The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Snow? Potential for Measurable Accumulation Returns to Central Park Forecast

It feels like we're missing something -- something white and non-artificial we usually see well before this time of year. Right, it's called snow. We almost forgot. In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by historic snowstorms, including other areas of the Empire State, New York City has been notably bereft of the white stuff. Bereft might be too light a term, considering we haven't seen any measurable snow at all thus far -- and we're more than a month into the season already.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thenationalnews.com

Dolphins seen swimming in New York City's Bronx River

Environmental groups said on Thursday that they had seen dolphins frolicking in one of New York City's rivers. "It’s true. Dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River this week," the New York City Parks Department exclaimed in a tweet. "This is great news. It shows that the decades-long effort...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Fox News meteorologist attacked on subway train

NEW YORK - FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz is recovering from a brutal subway attack in New York City. Klotz was riding a train early on Sunday morning when he say a group of four teenagers smoking marijuana on the train and allegedly trying to light a passenger's hair on fire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

