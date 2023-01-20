Read full article on original website
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
See video: Wild, wild Staten Island as hens make a party out of street trash in Tompkinsville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A couple of neighborhood fowl found nothing foul about this garbage. Just another day in wild, wild Staten Island, the “Borough of Parks” which has more and more become the place that critters of all shapes and sizes call home. I came across...
Winter weather: These are the 10 snowiest winter months in New York City history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has not seen more than a sprinkle of snow to start the winter. The prolonged drought is setting all-time records and bordering on the longest wait for snow at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station. With totals not even...
Unexpected cleaning of graffiti-covered tunnel spurs controversy in Washington Heights
The walls of the 191st Street pedestrian tunnel are painted white over the weekend. News of the surprise scrubbing sparked widespread outrage. [ more › ]
345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704, Yonkers, NY 10704 - $140,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704 in Yonkers is listed at $140,000.
NYC homeless filling JFK Airport
NEW YORK - A number of travelers and staff say they are noticing that the number of homeless living inside JFK Airport in Queens is rising. A flight attendant told FOX 5 NY that a popular destination for the homeless is the walkway between the air train and Terminal 5 because it is heated. On a cold winter’s day, you can find anywhere from 5-10 individuals taking shelter.
Graffiti-covered 191st Street subway tunnel painted over
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Community members who’ve long advocated for a clean-up of trash and drug needles in a subway tunnel were dismayed to discover the graffiti-covered walls were painted over during the weekend. The walls of the approximately 900-foot-long tunnel at the 191st Street station were painted white. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa […]
MTA bus strikes 2 pedestrians near Bronx Zoo
The pedestrians were hit by the bus at East Fordham Road and Crotona Avenue in the Belmont section just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River
A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings. The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!
If crime-doers haven't yet realized, perhaps Operation North Star that was applied to 10 cities throughout the United States was an eye-opener that crime doesn't pay. The 30-day mission was a joint effort amongst federal and local authorities to take down an estimated 1,500 bad guys.
NYC Snow? Potential for Measurable Accumulation Returns to Central Park Forecast
It feels like we're missing something -- something white and non-artificial we usually see well before this time of year. Right, it's called snow. We almost forgot. In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by historic snowstorms, including other areas of the Empire State, New York City has been notably bereft of the white stuff. Bereft might be too light a term, considering we haven't seen any measurable snow at all thus far -- and we're more than a month into the season already.
Dolphins seen swimming in New York City's Bronx River
Environmental groups said on Thursday that they had seen dolphins frolicking in one of New York City's rivers. "It’s true. Dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River this week," the New York City Parks Department exclaimed in a tweet. "This is great news. It shows that the decades-long effort...
Rapper French Montana holds winter jacket giveaway in South Bronx and Mott Haven
Grammy Award winning rapper French Montana returned to the Bronx Sunday to hand out jackets to residents who need to stay warm this winter. The "Ain't Worried 'Bout Nothin" rapper ensured that kids in the South Bronx and Mott Haven have one less thing to worry about as the colder weather arrives.
Gino’s Pizzeria offers a slice of New York | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Located in the Stop & Shop Shopping Center, Gino’s is one of those unassuming yet stunning little havens in the way of strip mall pizzerias. To celebrate the Pietrosante family’s fifth year owning the parlor, The Dish broadcast from the Port Richmond restaurant to explore some of its greatness.
NYC Is Home to One of the Ugliest Buildings in the World, According to Website
A new list found that New York City is home to one of the ugliest buildings in the world. Building supply website BuildWorld compiled tweets criticizing the appearance of some of the world's most popular buildings, and a Manhattan eyesore made the list. In fact, it was rated near the top.
Deadly Epidural Delivered in Brooklyn by a Doctor With a History of Mistakes
Inspectors found that an anesthesiologist at a Brooklyn hospital made numerous errors in administering epidurals. Some were life-threatening. One […] Click here to view original web page at www.nytimes.com.
Should I Take the Bus? The Pros and Cons of Taking Public Transport To New York City
New York City is a place that continues to grow in popularity with tourists and business people alike. In recent years, the use of public transport has become increasingly popular as a method of reaching the Big Apple. This is likely because it can be more cost-effective, and convenient, and it is also better for the environment.
NYC will house migrants at cruise terminal, but details limited from Mayor Adams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday that the city would establish its latest emergency relief center housing migrants at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, but offered few details. Adams’ emailed announcement said the new humanitarian emergency relief center, which officials call “HERCs,” will house 1,000 men to...
Corrado’s Cucina coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Signage was hoisted and decorative lanterns were recently installed at 831 Arthur Kill Rd., an indication that work is once again underway on the Italian-style dining establishment promised to the borough by the New York City Parks Department more than six years ago. “This is...
Fox News meteorologist attacked on subway train
NEW YORK - FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz is recovering from a brutal subway attack in New York City. Klotz was riding a train early on Sunday morning when he say a group of four teenagers smoking marijuana on the train and allegedly trying to light a passenger's hair on fire.
