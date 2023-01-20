Read full article on original website
Related
North Dakota Game and Fish Updates: Hunter Harvest Surveys and Gear Removal
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week’s newsletter from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department features two key reminders to hunters: Clean up after yourself, and to be on the lookout for an important email. The first and most major piece of news shared by the Department is the return of the yearly Hunter Harvest […]
Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?
The Winter Coyote Watch Continues! Hide your small pets and holiday leftovers!
Meet North Dakota’s First Woman On The Bachelor Tonight
Check out this stunning lady from the Peace Garden State. (PHOTOS)
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Count of Homeless North Dakotans planned
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota agency is set to conduct a count of those who are homeless in the state. The North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care will be doing a point-in-time count in several regions across the state. The information will be shared with over 50 counties, cities,...
Climate Prediction Center Has North Dakota Shivering In February
Here's what North Dakota can expect in February for temps and snow.
North Dakota isn’t a good place to start a business in 2023, study says
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In previous years, studies have found that North Dakota is a great place to start a business. But now, in 2023, those same organizations are strongly urging those seeking to begin their journey as an entrepreneur to look elsewhere. Around 20% of all new businesses in America fail within one year, […]
Bismarck/North Dakota – Why Does This Get Denied Every Time?
I have two sides to this story, AND I understand all the arguments FOR and AGAINST this proposed bill. Here is the long-running debate about having it legal to smoke cigars in bars and lounges - secondhand smoke of course is the main culprit. In this day and age, it's really almost impossible to think back to what it must have been like when smoking inside was allowed and almost everywhere you went - I remember like it was yesterday sitting in a coffee shop with my dad when I was a kid, in San Diego, California, flanked by a smoker on our left and right. My dad was furious, but there was nothing he could do about it. For almost 10 years now here in North Dakota smoking INSIDE is not allowed. A controversial bill has been announced that would change that law.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota and Minnesota flags at half-staff to honor California mass shooting victims
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flags in North Dakota and Minnesota are flying at half-staff, to honor the lives lost in the Monterey Park, California mass shooting on Saturday. The orders cover flags at all government buildings to fly half staff until sunset on Thursday, January 26th. Both Governors...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota's Spring Turkey Season has been set
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering 7,412 wild turkey licenses for the 2023 spring hunting season, 235 fewer than last year. Two of the 22 hunting units have more spring licenses than last year, eight have fewer licenses and 11 remain the same. Unit 21 (Hettinger and Adams counties) is again closed due to lack of turkeys in the unit.
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
marijuanamoment.net
North Dakota Resolution On Hemp-Based U.S. Flags Advances, With One Lawmaker Concerned About ‘Odors’ From Flag Burning
A North Dakota House committee has approved a resolution that encourages residents to buy U.S. flags that are made out of hemp—even as one lawmaker expressed concern about whether “odors” from people burning flags would be an issue. The concurrent resolution, which is being sponsored by five...
North Dakota Lignite Energy Council backs Minnesota pro-carbon group
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Minnesota plans to run on 100% clean energy by 2040, but North Dakota has other plans, To prevent this from happening, a North Dakota group is spending millions of dollars in Minnesota. In recent years, the Republican-led Senate in Minnesota blocked clean energy initiatives from happening in Minnesota. However, with the Democrats […]
In Case You Missed It: 1/16-1/22
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Another week brings more news to North Dakota of all sorts, and this time, it’s a mixture of trial results, crime, and power shortages balanced out by good news in the fields of sports, laws, and entertainment. We’ve got a big grab bag of stories on this edition of In Case […]
Have You Heard Of North Dakota’s Favorite TV Show??
Here is what everyone is watching in 2023.
These are the biggest snowfalls recorded in North Dakota history
(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is one of the northernmost states in the country, it’s also one of the largest. Known by many as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is home to vast grasslands, northern forests, and, you guessed it, tons of lakes. In fact, there are well over 10,000 lakes in this midwestern state; Minnesota is home to over 14,000 bodies of water. Of these, many are reservoirs, or, man-made lakes created through dams and other water management techniques. Still, many more of them started out as naturally occurring bodies of water, which have now been augmented by dams to increase their size. Here, we’ll discover the largest man made lake in Minnesota.
Here Is The Most Popular Language To Learn In North Dakota
There is one language many North Dakotans would love to learn.
This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Minnesota
Readers Digest compiled a list of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
Hunters urge legislature to pass bill allowing baiting during deer season
That comes after biologists found positive tests for Chronic Wasting Disease among deer harvested.
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 1