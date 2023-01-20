ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wevv.com

Coroner releases autopsy results for Evansville Walmart shooter

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the autopsy results for the man who was shot and killed by officers after opening fire at a local Walmart. The coroner's office says the autopsy for Ronald Mosley II was completed on Saturday, showing that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department released a report regarding a shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20, and has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. The VPD has issued a warrant for Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for AggravatedBattery, a level 3 felony. The release states that Carter-Mincey “was last seen […]
VINCENNES, IN
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests

A West York Illinois man was arrested in Carmi Friday morning following a traffic stop. 38 year old Joshua A Hall was stopped on Main Street at SE First Street and taken into custody after it was discovered that he was driving on a revoked license. Hall was also cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration. Hall paid $250 bond and was released a couple of hours later.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Petersburg Police Dept. asking for help identifying vehicle in theft investigation

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Petersburg Police Department is asking the public’s help during a theft investigation. According to police, they are turning to the public in helping to identify a vehicle that is suspected in being involved in a theft investigation. Police say if you have any information...
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Survivor speaks out after Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police: Ounce of meth found in traffic stop, Henderson woman admits to dealing

A Henderson, Kentucky woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police in Madisonville say the found different substances inside her car. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a driver quickly make a lane change after noticing their squad car. They say the driver was dangerously close to another vehicle, and that their windows were overly dark and tinted.
HENDERSON, KY
WTHR

Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted by Ronald Ray...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Alleged hit-and-run driver ID’d after Henderson crash

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says two separate crashes mere minutes apart from one another were likely connected. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to US60 E at the intersection of 1078 N for an accident with injuries. Law enforcement officials learned that one of the drivers fled the […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EPD: Vehicle stolen and office burglarized at Best Value Auto Sales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say Best Value Auto Sales was burglarized Saturday morning when a vehicle and multiple office items were stolen. Officials say an officer was dispatched in reference to a possible arson at Best Vale Auto Sales Saturday morning. Police say later in the morning the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Circle K robbed at gunpoint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police report nearly $300 in cash was stolen from a gas station on Evansville’s southside early Friday morning. Officers say the robbery happened at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on E Riverside Drive. Multiple officers arrived on scene and spoke with a gas station worker. The victim told officers that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
EVANSVILLE, IN

