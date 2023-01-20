ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

Danny Leon Jobe

Benson, NC: Mr. Danny Leon Jobe, age 66, of NC Hwy 50 North passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh surrounded by his loving family. Memorial Services will be 1:00PM- Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Glen Brock.
BENSON, NC
James Melvin Carroll

James Melvin Carroll, 73, of Kenly, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. He was born January 27, 1949 to the late Melvin and Pausy Wood Carroll. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Melba Jean Strickland Carroll. James was a U.S. Army...
KENLY, NC
Anthony Ray Woodard

Four Oaks- Anthony Ray Woodard, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home in Four Oaks. Born in Wake County on September 27, 1962, he was a son to the late Guy Standing Hilburn and mother, Helen Louise Millard Higley of Wilmington. Tony loved fishing,...
FOUR OAKS, NC
Read To Grow JoCo First Annual Poster Contest Winners

JOHNSTON COUNTY – Did you know that absenteeism in the first month of school can predict poor attendance throughout the school year? Half the students who miss 2-4 days in September go on to miss nearly a month of school. Read to Grow Johnston County recently held its first annual “Attendance Matters” poster contest for Elementary School age children across Johnston County. There were 147 entries, making it difficult to judge so many amazing posters.
Cooperative Extension Hires New Agriculture Agent

SMITHFIELD – As growth in population increases so does the intense need for agriculture literacy. According to the 2017 Ag Census, Johnston County had a total of $267,757,999 in ag products sold while the number of farms went down by 10%. Some may think of agriculture as a thing of the past, but that can’t be further from the truth. Farmers continue to do more with less.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
US 70 Collision Injures Three

WILSON’S MILLS – A westbound Chevrolet pickup truck was struck from behind by a smaller pickup truck while stopped for a red light on US Highway 70 at Swift Creek Road, Saturday morning. The both trucks suffered heavy damage. Both drivers and one passenger were transported to Wake...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Banner Chapel Church Chicken Pastry Supper

BENSON – Banner Chapel Church will hold their annual Chicken Pastry Supper on Saturday, January 28 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. Plates are $10 each. Eat in and take out plates will be available. An Auction will begin at 7:00pm. The event is sponsored by the Woman’s Mission Societies....
BENSON, NC

