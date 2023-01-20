ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAE

Pinball wizards ping, ring and tilt at North Carolina championship

The sound of clacking pinball machines filled Charlotte's Super Abari Game Bar near uptown on Saturday, as 24 of North Carolina's best players faced off in a state championship. An announcer supplied commentary on a livestream as players leaned over their machines, slapping, slamming and jostling the flippers. Among them...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went

I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte flight attendant quells flyers' nerves

The flight attendant literally sits down in the aisle next to the woman putting her mind at ease. Charlotte flight attendant quells flyers’ nerves. The flight attendant literally sits down in the aisle next to the woman putting her mind at ease. Baptized behind bars in Kershaw County. RAW:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Counterculture Fest kicks off at Camp North End

From mocktails to Kombucha non-alcoholic drinks are becoming more and more popular and Charlotte's Counterculture Fest helps find out more about new health trends when it comes to drinking. Counterculture Fest kicks off at Camp North End. From mocktails to Kombucha non-alcoholic drinks are becoming more and more popular and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte area expert's tips for tax season

Tips from a Charlotte area tax preparation service as Monday marks the start of tax filing season. Tips from a Charlotte area tax preparation service as Monday marks the start of tax filing season. Seven dead in Half Moon Bay shootings, suspect in …. KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. 4 people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Groundhog Day in Charlotte

Groundhog Day takes place February 2nd of every year, and it’s on this day that specially designated groundhogs are called upon to predict the weather. If they see their shadow, winter is over, and if not, then we have six weeks to go. Did you know that, for years,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Food Truck Owner Keeps Lifelong Love Of Food Alive

It’s restaurant week in Charlotte. And, while we mostly consider brick and mortar establishments when it comes to dining out, take another look at the food truck. There’s some delicious food coming out of food trucks all over the Charlotte area. North Carolina food truck owner Akil Courtney cooks up vegan food from his Ve-Go Food truck. Although, I am not personally vegan, I admit the pictures of this chef’s food look amazing. Some even say his dishes are so delicious you might just forget about meat completely. The chef says it all started 31 years ago. That’s when his family went vegan due to his dad’s health concerns. Akil was 12 years old then. He says cutting out meat from his dad’s diet resulted in his diabetes vanishing in a year. Furthermore, Akil’s mom was a vegan chef. And, that’s where his love of cooking began.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Adds Six New Dates For ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ Due To Overwhelming Demand

You now have six more chances to see Eric Church on his summer The Outsiders Revival Tour. He added a handful of new stops to the previously-announced 27 cities on the schedule, including Charleston, South Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia, and another show in his home state of North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, among a few others. In addition to all the great dates, Chief is bringing along an incredible cast of 18 different rotating openers with him on […] The post Eric Church Adds Six New Dates For ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ Due To Overwhelming Demand first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Sunshine coming to Charlotte area with snow, wind likely in mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was a tale of two different types of weather across our region today!. Snowy and blustery in the mountains, with sunshine around the Charlotte area and beyond. But the snow has been tapering off in the mountains, and the wind will settle through tonight.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival returning in 2023

After a hiatus of several years, the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day and Festival are returning in 2023! The new organizer, the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Committee, is a North Carolina non-profit, 501C3 corporation, and are working to make sure that the tradition continues for many years. Would you...
CHARLOTTE, NC
mynews13.com

Queen's Feast showcases restaurants, offers seasonal boost

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inside the Kitchen at the Dogwood, executive chef Andy Williams is cooking up a taste of his childhood. Growing up in Charlotte, he wants people to experience what he did during Sunday dinners. “My momma came up here recently, and she got something and she goes,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Big Dawg Of The Week Is Daylan Smothers From West Charlotte High School

Daylan Smother is a student who once attended Julius Chambers High School. He then transferred to West Charlotte High School for his senior year. Daylan received a scholarship top play at the University of Oklahoma. He graduated school early and is now enrolled at the University of Oklahoma. Each and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Christ the King High School unveils new $6.6 million gymnasium

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Christ the King Catholic High School hosted the grand opening of its $6.6 million Fulford Athletic and Activity complex on Thursday. More than 500 people gathered at the high school in Huntersville as Bishop Peter Jugis cut the ribbon and blessed the new facility with holy water. The ceremony also included tours of the new complex, band, and student singers.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy