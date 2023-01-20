Read full article on original website
Pinball wizards ping, ring and tilt at North Carolina championship
The sound of clacking pinball machines filled Charlotte's Super Abari Game Bar near uptown on Saturday, as 24 of North Carolina's best players faced off in a state championship. An announcer supplied commentary on a livestream as players leaned over their machines, slapping, slamming and jostling the flippers.
Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went
I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
Charlotte flight attendant quells flyers' nerves
The flight attendant literally sits down in the aisle next to the woman putting her mind at ease.
Counterculture Fest kicks off at Camp North End
From mocktails to Kombucha non-alcoholic drinks are becoming more and more popular and Charlotte's Counterculture Fest helps find out more about new health trends when it comes to drinking.
Charlotte area expert's tips for tax season
Tips from a Charlotte area tax preparation service as Monday marks the start of tax filing season.
Groundhog Day in Charlotte
Groundhog Day takes place February 2nd of every year, and it’s on this day that specially designated groundhogs are called upon to predict the weather. If they see their shadow, winter is over, and if not, then we have six weeks to go. Did you know that, for years,...
North Carolina Food Truck Owner Keeps Lifelong Love Of Food Alive
It’s restaurant week in Charlotte. And, while we mostly consider brick and mortar establishments when it comes to dining out, take another look at the food truck. There’s some delicious food coming out of food trucks all over the Charlotte area. North Carolina food truck owner Akil Courtney cooks up vegan food from his Ve-Go Food truck. Although, I am not personally vegan, I admit the pictures of this chef’s food look amazing. Some even say his dishes are so delicious you might just forget about meat completely. The chef says it all started 31 years ago. That’s when his family went vegan due to his dad’s health concerns. Akil was 12 years old then. He says cutting out meat from his dad’s diet resulted in his diabetes vanishing in a year. Furthermore, Akil’s mom was a vegan chef. And, that’s where his love of cooking began.
Barry Manilow awards Charlotte high school band director $10K
CHARLOTTE — Throughout his career, singer Barry Manilow has given away millions to support music programs through his Manilow Music Project. On Saturday, the legendary entertainer showed his support for a Charlotte high school band program by presenting its director with a check for $10,000. Before taking the stage...
Eric Church Adds Six New Dates For ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ Due To Overwhelming Demand
You now have six more chances to see Eric Church on his summer The Outsiders Revival Tour. He added a handful of new stops to the previously-announced 27 cities on the schedule, including Charleston, South Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia, and another show in his home state of North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, among a few others. In addition to all the great dates, Chief is bringing along an incredible cast of 18 different rotating openers with him on […] The post Eric Church Adds Six New Dates For ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ Due To Overwhelming Demand first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
Class 72: Graduates of free Charlotte culinary program leave with tears of pride and joy
“Talk about a smile that is worth a thousand words, right?” Ahlert said of a graduate proudly holding his certificate as he posed for a photo.
Camp North End to host free weekly indoor movie series
CHARLOTTE — Camp North End is throwing it back to the ‘90s with its latest movie series. On Friday nights in February and March, popular films from the ‘90s will be shown on a jumbo screen inside the Ford Factory building at 1774 Statesville Ave. Admission is...
Sunshine coming to Charlotte area with snow, wind likely in mountains
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was a tale of two different types of weather across our region today!. Snowy and blustery in the mountains, with sunshine around the Charlotte area and beyond. But the snow has been tapering off in the mountains, and the wind will settle through tonight.
Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival returning in 2023
After a hiatus of several years, the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day and Festival are returning in 2023! The new organizer, the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Committee, is a North Carolina non-profit, 501C3 corporation, and are working to make sure that the tradition continues for many years. Would you...
Queen's Feast showcases restaurants, offers seasonal boost
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inside the Kitchen at the Dogwood, executive chef Andy Williams is cooking up a taste of his childhood. Growing up in Charlotte, he wants people to experience what he did during Sunday dinners. “My momma came up here recently, and she got something and she goes,...
Big Dawg Of The Week Is Daylan Smothers From West Charlotte High School
Daylan Smother is a student who once attended Julius Chambers High School. He then transferred to West Charlotte High School for his senior year. Daylan received a scholarship top play at the University of Oklahoma. He graduated school early and is now enrolled at the University of Oklahoma. Each and...
Jiggy With The Piggy Festival sets a date for May in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Mark your calendars now because there is nowhere else you should be the weekend of May 4 – except at Jiggy with the Piggy. Recognized as one of the Best Southeastern Festivals in the U.S., this free event is held in downtown Kannapolis. The City’s...
‘Queen’s Feast’ kicks off with over 90 restaurants participating
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In uptown Charlotte, there’s so many restaurants and eateries to choose from. If only there was a way to get out and try a bunch of them for a low price. Guess what? There is!. Charlotte’s annual restaurant week known as “Queen’s Feast” begins Friday....
Christ the King High School unveils new $6.6 million gymnasium
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Christ the King Catholic High School hosted the grand opening of its $6.6 million Fulford Athletic and Activity complex on Thursday. More than 500 people gathered at the high school in Huntersville as Bishop Peter Jugis cut the ribbon and blessed the new facility with holy water. The ceremony also included tours of the new complex, band, and student singers.
1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
