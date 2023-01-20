Pokemon World Champion and content creator Wolfey has made an announcement that he will open his own Pokemon Gym in New York. While details are sparse, fans are excited. Pokemon VGC competitors are some of the best players in the world, taking on other fans in contests of skill and strategy. However, these hardcore players also like to have a bit of fun when not battling to be the best. 2016 VGC Wold Champion Wolfey has put this on display with an active Twitter account, YouTube channel, and Twitch stream.

10 HOURS AGO