Fans remember legendary disc jockey Jerry Blavat for his love of music, dance parties

 4 days ago

Jerry Blavat, the legendary Philadelphia DJ, died early Friday morning at the age of 82 .

Upon hearing the news of Jerry Blavat's passing, people throughout the Philadelphia region began sharing their memories, from his syndicated radio show to dance parties down the shore.

"He was not like a program disc jockey," said Steve Alten of Margate. "He played it because he loved the music and it showed."

He was known as "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Boss with the Hot Sauce."

Jerry Blavat, the legendary disc jockey known as "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Boss with the Hot Sauce" has died.

He appeared on shows like American Bandstand and The Monkees, but he's also credited with revolutionizing radio and developing the "oldies" format.

He was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance's hall of fame in 1993. His name sits among other legends on Broad Street.

Philadelphia radio personalities like Patty Jackson with WDAS felt a bond with Blavat.

"I have known him since the beginning of my career. 41 years!" said Jackson. "He always supported me, he always encouraged me and that is what I love about Jerry Blavat."

Blavat gave John Kinka, now with Crusin' 92.1 in south Jersey, his first on-air job in radio.

He said Jerry always encouraged up-and-comers to be themselves.

"He didn't say, oh you gotta play all 50's or all 60's. It was - do what you want," said Kinka. "You be yourself, is what he always said. Be yourself."

Blavat's nightclub, Memories in Margate, was a hot spot for many down the shore.

"I grew up about two blocks away, and we would stand outside listening to the music when we were too young to get in," said Brigid Harrison, who placed a wreath at the door of the club in honor of Blavat Friday morning.

The "Geator" was known for choosing music that got everyone dancing.

"You would come at 9 o'clock when they played the 50's and 60's music and you'd stay until 2 when they were playing the contemporary songs, and he was just an icon," said Harrison.

Blavat was playing at Memories in Margate as recently as this past summer.

Fans said they'll remember his positive energy and his knack for helping people have fun.

@Guessting
4d ago

Sad to hear of Jerry's passing. He was a true music icon and left us all with great 'memories' to cherish forever. Condolences to all of his loved ones on their loss. ✨🙏✨🕊✨🌺✨

Mark Gormley
3d ago

what is lacking from this article is all the great dances in the 60s that Jerry put on Wagner's at broad and Olney was a Sunday afternoon stable also you can't forget the ones he used to do at the old Atlantic City convention center on the boardwalk

John Glenn
3d ago

There never ever will be another Geeter with the Heater like Jerry Blavet. He was truly the best ever at what he did for all of us. RIP 🙏

