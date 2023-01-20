Read full article on original website
Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing
A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
League of Legends players hit out at “pay-to-lose” Irelia Mythmaker skin
Irelia is the newest champion to receive a Legendary skin in League of Legends. But players have discovered an aspect of the skin that is lower quality than her base skins. Irelia is one of League of Legends’ most popular champions. With an insanely high skill ceiling, the Blade Dancer is an incredibly rewarding champion to those who put in the effort to learn her.
Hilarious Apex Legends bug giving characters wrong abilities returns
A bizarre bug has returned to Apex Legends that gives characters the wrong abilities, despite having a completely different model in-game. The first thing any Apex Legends player does after queueing up for a match is choose their character in the Legend select screen. While normally this process goes smoothly,...
Apex Legends “recolor” bug completely breaks rare Caustic skin
An Apex Legends bug is ‘recoloring’ and completely transforming a rare Caustic skin. Apex Legends bugs are a classic part of the game, but ever since Olympus began having issues earlier in January, more and more fans have been reporting strange issues. One player has now shown evidence...
ImperialHal criticizes NICKMERCS for playing Warzone 2 over Apex Legends
ImperialHal has taken another jab at NICKMERCS over his recent Warzone 2 streams and says he is essentially wasting his teammates’ time. Hal and Nick have been chirping back and forth to each other for most of the latter’s young ALGS career. During this go-around, the TSM mainstay has voiced his opinion on his rival spending so much energy on the wrong battle royale.
NICKMERCS hits back at critics claiming Warzone 2 is making him worse at Apex Legends
Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff hit back at some critics claiming that playing Warzone 2 had affected his skill in Apex Legends after a round of games went poorly. Since getting involved in the competitive side of Apex Legends, NICKMERCS has pretty much dedicated his Twitch channel to...
Forspoken players split down the middle over “comical” game dialogue
Forspoken launches PC and PlayStation 5 on January 23, 2023, and reviews of the game have produced mixed reactions from eager fans. This is especially true for several clips of in-game dialogue. Forspoken, a fantasy RPG developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix, has had a rough time...
Pokemon modder adds wild overworld encounters to HeartGold & SoulSilver
A Pokemon ROM hacker has added overworld encounters to the fan-favorite remakes HeartGold & SoulSilver, and they can even appear shiny!. ROM hacking has become a staple of the Pokemon community. Fans of the franchise use ROM hacks to add their own twist to games, increase their difficulty, randomize encounters, or even change storylines completely.
Overwatch 2 devs share update on map vote and hero draft features
As Overwatch 2 heads toward its third season, the developers have opened up about some of the game’s most-requested features including the ability to select maps and draft heroes. Overwatch 2 players have had a rough time with Season 2 so far. The reign of one-shot heroes such as...
Modern Warfare 2 players use epic CoD: Mobile skins to bash “boring” cosmetics
Call of Duty Mobile released a new legendary skin as part of Season 1 Reawakening, and fans of Modern Warfare 2 have questioned how the mobile spin-off skins are far superior to those in the main annual instalment. Some of the latest entries into the Call of Duty franchise had...
Best Gastrodon build for 7-Star Greninja Tera Raids
Greninja has stumped trainers as it poses one of the greatest threats from a 7-star Tera Raid, but Gastrodon is the perfect counter for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Poison-type boss. The fan-favorite Gen 5 starter Greninja is the next featured Pokemon in the incredibly challenging Scarlet & Violet 7-star...
Overwatch 2 devs plan to communicate more often ahead of big changes in Season 3
Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss confirmed a blog post surrounding Competitive mode changes, as well as anticipated Season 3 change notes, will be coming soon. With Overwatch 2’s Season 3 content fast approaching, players are excited to see the new changes apparently coming to the game sometime next month.
Pokemon anime: Aim to be a Pokemon Master Episode 2 reunites Ash & Misty with plenty of snark
The Pokemon anime’s special season “Aim to be a Pokemon Master” has aired Episode 2, seeing Ash and Misty reunited in a heated fishing battle. Fans are delighted with the nostalgic levels of snark. Ash and Misty have finally reunited in the second episode of the Pokemon...
Bootleg Pokemon mobile game ad shows Ash murdering Team Rocket’s James
A bootleg Pokemon mobile app lets players run through an obstacle course as anime protagonist Ash Ketchum. However, the final boss battle has a gruesome conclusion for Team Rocket’s James. The Pokemon series is no stranger to bizarre fan games. Fans around the world have remade versions of classic...
How to watch The Kid LAROI Fortnite concert: Start time, free rewards, more
Epic Games has confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Australian rapper, singer, and songwriter, The Kid LAROI. The collab will feature an immersive sonic experience of LAROI’s journey along with upcoming musical titles of the artist. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is well underway and Epic Games recently confirmed a...
Pokemon Go players clown Niantic over Shiny Darumaka spawn rate
A Lunar New Year event bonus promises an increased chance of finding Shiny Darumaka, yet Pokemon Go players say the spawn rate is low. Pokemon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023 kicked off late last week on January 19, unlocking access to more Timed Research content, Field Research tasks, and raids.
Pokemon Go player provides genius solution for 3-hour Community Day woes
In early 2022, Niantic rolled back the 2020 Community Day changes, cutting the event’s duration from six hours to three, and one player devised a solution to curb trainers’ woes. While the world was in lockdown for nearly two years, Niantic pushed various quality-of-life changes to make Pokemon...
Marvel’s Avengers players flame $80 MCU bundle following shutdown announcement
Marvel’s Avengers fans are not happy that one of the game’s cosmetic bundles is still up following Crystal Dynamic’s shutdown announcement. On January 20, 2023, developer Crystal Dynamics confirmed that it would end support for its online multiplayer game Marvel’s Avengers. While players will be able...
The Last of Us game sales skyrocket amid success of HBO series
Thanks to the success of the newly released HBO adaption of the popular game series The Last of Us, gamers new and old are picking up copies of the nearly 10-year-old game, causing a major increase in sales for the beloved title. The Last of Us has begun airing on...
How to get WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny: Pre-order bonus guide
In announcing WWE 2K23, 2K Games unleashed details about the special editions and pre-order bonus, the latter of which includes Bad Bunny as a playable character. Here’s everything you need to know about how to collect this particular bonus item. While 2K Games kept quiet about the new title...
