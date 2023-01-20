Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
Motorhome Fire in Safe Park Near Ohme Garden Road
A fire engulfed a motorhome in the Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park near Ohme Garden Wednesday. At 12:10 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire and Rescue were called out to two motorhome fires. One motorhome was a total loss, while the other had fire damage in the rear. Cause of the fire...
kpq.com
Balancing Childcare, Work And Wildfire Smoke Exposures
Wenatchee's Community for the Advancement of Family Education, or CAFE, is raising awareness about the impacts of wildfire smoke on agricultural families. At the Chelan-Douglas County Health District, the board heard from CAFE's Laura Rivera on the challenges and concerns with children's health. "We will be building a platform for...
kpq.com
Feasibility Study For Regional Sports Complex To Last One Year
The process to conduct a feasibility study for a possible Regional Sports Complex gets underway Thursday with advertisements seeking a consultant for the project being sent out. The consultant which is chosen will focus on demographics and market research, among other things. Chelan Douglas Port Authority Public Works and Capital...
kpq.com
More emphasis on traffic enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is devoting more resources towards traffic enforcement. An original agreement with the Public Works Department cleared the way for traffic units to be specifically assigned to traffic enforcement duties as opposed to those on patrol. "We were not fulfilling that contract because we had been...
kpq.com
Chelan Co. Conducting Annual Homeless Point in Time Count Thursday
Chelan County's annual point in time homeless count is happening this Thursday (January 26). The event is part of a national effort to determine the number of homeless people within communities of all sizes throughout the country and provide them with much-needed support and services. Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith...
kpq.com
What You Need To Know Before You Move To The Wenatchee Area
There are many things that might attract people to move to Wenatchee, Wa. or North Central region of Washington State. Since Wenatchee and it's neighbor East Wenatchee are twin-cities of sorts, I'll focus on them both. What Did You Say?. First off, you will quickly learn how to pronounce "Wenatchee"...
kpq.com
Chelan County Coroner Reports Surge in Fentanyl Deaths
Chelan County is dealing with a surge Fentanyl in overdose deaths. County Coroner Wayne Harris reports the deaths from the drug rose from six in 2021 to 20 last year. He says users are often not aware that they're ingesting Fentanyl, which is costing them their lives. "Fentanyl, being a...
kpq.com
Detective Say Father and Daughter Witnessed Badger Mountain Shooting
Detectives say a father and daughter saw the man accused of murdering a woman on Badger Mountain Road Saturday perform the act, and then shoot at them. Court documents filed Monday by Douglas County Sheriff's Detectives say the man and daughter watched from a pickup truck while 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter shot and killed 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell.
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
kpq.com
PUD Says Electric Car Increase 25% Every Year In Chelan County
The PUD held a meeting on electric vehicle trends in Chelan County at is board meeting this week. The PUD worked with several other utilities to develop an electric vehicle forecast, with the effort beginning in 2017. It now shows there are twice as many electric cars on the road...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
kpq.com
Semi Truck Fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Sends Plume of Black Smoke
Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to a semi truck fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Saturday. At 10:55 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a large black plume of smoke coming from the 1500 block of S Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee Valley spokesperson Kay McKellar says Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi is currently investigating...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Chamber Opposes Gov. Inslee’s Transportation Plan
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is coming out against the Governor Jay Inslee's transportation budget for the next two years. Inslee's plan proposes to delay several major highway projects across the state, including improvements in the North Wenatchee Area to SR 28 and SR 285. Rosa Pulido with the...
kpq.com
$3 Million Bail For Badger Mountain Rd Murder Suspect
Update: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:22 p.m. Douglas County Superior Court officially charged Dalton Scott Potter with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm, and malicious mischief. A no-contact order was issued to Potter, prohibiting contact between him and the witness party. Potter...
kpq.com
Wenatchee School Board Votes To Use $2.8 Million On Budget Shortfall
The Wenatchee School Board is using newly available funding to help offset a $9 million budget shortfall. The district has made spending adjustments which resulted in more than $2.8 million in savings from projections last June, and the Board voted Tuesday to use that money to address budget cuts in the next school year of 2023-24.
kpq.com
Chelan Commissioners Discuss Climate Change Bill In Legislature
Chelan County Commissioners are looking over bills in the state legislature, including one to update the planning framework for climate change. Among other things, it requires certain cities and counties to take action to reduce vehicle miles traveled. Commissioner Kevin Overbay says the requirement would unduly burden rural areas like...
kpq.com
Superintendent Says Wenatchee Schools Will Need To Cut Its Budget By $8-9 Million
The Wenatchee School District is looking to reduce its budget by $8 million to $9 million to offset a shortfall in funding. Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle gave a presentation at a school board workshop session Monday pegging the shortfall, after outlining a plan last month to come up with different ways to deal with funding issues.
kpq.com
Affordable Housing In Leavenworth Gets A Boost
The City of Leavenworth is moving forward with a proposed project to buy dozens of apartments from a local family. Executive Director Kaylin Bettinger is with the group, Upper Valley MEND, which strives to provide rentals at affordable rates for local workers. She says the city council saved $600,000 over...
kpq.com
New Wenatchee Downtown Association Director: Excited About New Role
From the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce to the Wenatchee Downtown Association, Rosa Pulido is getting ready for her new role as executive director. The city announced early this month that Pulido will replace Linda Haglund who held the role of downtown executive director for 12 years. Pulido says her...
