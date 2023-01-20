Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Historic clock towers keep ticking in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - With phones and watches that remind us when to do everything, clocks may seem old-fashioned, but some old Tampa time machines just keep on ticking. "We had a crew of four people on the tower and four people down," said Max Boscaino. A huge crane hoisted massive...
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
fox13news.com
Inside look at Tampa's big clocks
With phones and watches that remind us when to do everything, clocks may seem old fashioned. Here's an inside look at Tampa's big clocks.
Tampa Bay Water Board to approve Segment B of South Hillsborough Pipeline
On Monday the Tampa Bay Water Board will consider approving Segment B of South Hillsborough Pipeline project.
fox13news.com
Construction begins on new 5-star hotel, luxury condo on Riverwalk in downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Construction crews started work Monday on a 5-star hotel and luxury condo building right off the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa. Pendry, the new 38-story luxury tower, is being built with urban luxury in mind. "Our sales have exceeded expectations, we've already sold over $160 million worth of...
fox13news.com
Artists brighten up St. Pete Clearwater Airport
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two new murals are giving travelers going through the St. Pete Clearwater Airport (PIE) a big, bright welcome. The airport sought Bay Area artists for a large mural project on the exterior to the ramp outside of Gate 12. The murals are inspired by Florida and the...
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M
Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
stpetecatalyst.com
The Melting Pot to return to St. Pete
The Melting Pot will once again bring its sizzling cheesy and chocolatey fondue to St. Petersburg – but this time, the group’s new location will be on Central Avenue. The Melting Pot operated on 4th Street for over 30 years, which is now where a brewery will open, but the group is making its second debut in St. Pete with its newly leased 4,900-square-foot space at 695 Central Ave., property owner Michael Connor, President and CEO of Paradise Ventures, confirmed with the St. Pete Catalyst.
Independent consultant favors Sugar Hill, Hines/Rays for Gas Plant project in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An independent consulting firm hired by the city of St. Petersburg has evaluated the four proposals for developing the Historic Gas Plant District and determined Sugar Hill Community Partners along with Hines and Tampa Bay Rays best fit the city's needs. The approximately 86-acre plot...
westorlandonews.com
Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach
Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
fox13news.com
Tampa PD will patrol Gasparilla from the air
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Police officers will be patrolling the skies above the Gasparilla Festival on Saturday. Nearly 300,000 people are expected to attend the January 28 festivities. Add alcohol and boats to the mix police say the workload is more than officers on the ground can handle, alone. "Gasparilla...
luxury-houses.net
This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home
150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
fox13news.com
Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces passing of Hemingway the dolphin
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is mourning the loss of its oldest dolphin, Hemingway. He was about 37 years old when he passed away early Monday morning. Veterinarians at the aquarium said they've been treating Hemingway for a suspected gastrointestinal condition since late last week after noticing a change in his behavior. CMA officials didn't specify further.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa VA hospital opens $148.6 million addition
January 23, 2023 - Local elected officials joined senior Veterans Affairs leadership Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new tower at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics in Tampa. The $148.6 million project began in 2108 and includes 96 medical-surgical patient rooms and 40 intensive care beds. The four-story building encompasses 250,000 square feet and features a new cafeteria, outdoor dining area, retail store and support offices.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Club Sports offers fun ways to get active while being social through friendly competition
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Whether your preference is dribbling, pitching, kicking or bowling, Tampa Bay Club Sport is giving people an opportunity to get back to their childhood love of team sports. The objective isn’t racking up the most points but having the most fun. The organization, which has...
Dave’s Hot Chicken Set to Make Tampa Debut This Spring
Inspired by Nashville and born in Hollywood, the celebrity-backed fried chicken concept was named QSR Magazine’s Breakout Brand of 2022.
fox13news.com
Exercise rider killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs died doing what he loved
TAMPA, Fla. - The brother of a Venezuelan exercise rider who died Saturday morning at the Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was following his dreams of becoming a jockey when he was killed. According to the Tampa Bay Downs, Daniel Quintero died during a training accident at the...
fox13news.com
'You can't live in fear': Chinese-Americans in Tampa celebrate Lunar New Year after California mass shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - Saturday's mass shooting at a Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration in Monterey, California was on the hearts and minds of many at Sunday's Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration in Tampa. For the last 10 years, the Suncoast Association of Chinese Americans has been hosting the event at Water Works Park in Tampa.
