Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Historic clock towers keep ticking in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - With phones and watches that remind us when to do everything, clocks may seem old-fashioned, but some old Tampa time machines just keep on ticking. "We had a crew of four people on the tower and four people down," said Max Boscaino. A huge crane hoisted massive...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Artists brighten up St. Pete Clearwater Airport

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two new murals are giving travelers going through the St. Pete Clearwater Airport (PIE) a big, bright welcome. The airport sought Bay Area artists for a large mural project on the exterior to the ramp outside of Gate 12. The murals are inspired by Florida and the...
CLEARWATER, FL
businessobserverfl.com

This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M

Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
CAPE CORAL, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The Melting Pot to return to St. Pete

The Melting Pot will once again bring its sizzling cheesy and chocolatey fondue to St. Petersburg – but this time, the group’s new location will be on Central Avenue. The Melting Pot operated on 4th Street for over 30 years, which is now where a brewery will open, but the group is making its second debut in St. Pete with its newly leased 4,900-square-foot space at 695 Central Ave., property owner Michael Connor, President and CEO of Paradise Ventures, confirmed with the St. Pete Catalyst.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
westorlandonews.com

Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach

Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa PD will patrol Gasparilla from the air

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Police officers will be patrolling the skies above the Gasparilla Festival on Saturday. Nearly 300,000 people are expected to attend the January 28 festivities. Add alcohol and boats to the mix police say the workload is more than officers on the ground can handle, alone. "Gasparilla...
TAMPA, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home

150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces passing of Hemingway the dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is mourning the loss of its oldest dolphin, Hemingway. He was about 37 years old when he passed away early Monday morning. Veterinarians at the aquarium said they've been treating Hemingway for a suspected gastrointestinal condition since late last week after noticing a change in his behavior. CMA officials didn't specify further.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa VA hospital opens $148.6 million addition

January 23, 2023 - Local elected officials joined senior Veterans Affairs leadership Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new tower at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics in Tampa. The $148.6 million project began in 2108 and includes 96 medical-surgical patient rooms and 40 intensive care beds. The four-story building encompasses 250,000 square feet and features a new cafeteria, outdoor dining area, retail store and support offices.
TAMPA, FL

