Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 23
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 23:. 1) Chico Carrasquel (1926) Carrasquel debuted with the Chicago White Sox in 1950 and became the...
MLB
Anderson finalizes Brewers deal, eager for 'fun baseball'
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added another option for third base and perhaps helped to fill a void for a right-handed-hitting outfielder by finalizing a one-year pact with versatile free agent Brian Anderson on Monday. Anderson -- no relation to the longtime Brewers broadcaster by the same name -- is expected...
MLB
Here's how former Dodgers fared on HOF ballot
LOS ANGELES -- Results were announced on Tuesday and no former Dodgers players were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame this year, with only Scott Rolen getting the necessary 75 percent for induction. Andruw Jones and Gary Sheffield came the closest, with Jones receiving 58.1 percent from the Baseball...
MLB
Rolen elected in 6th year; Wagner, Rollins, Abreu climb
PHILADELPHIA -- Yet another Phillies player will now call Cooperstown home. Scott Rolen, one of the best all-around third basemen in MLB history, learned on Tuesday night that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer in Cooperstown. The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner received 76.3% of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America in results revealed Tuesday night on MLB Network, enough to surpass the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement in his sixth year on the ballot.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Lefty Jeffrey Springs, Rays agree to $31 million, 4-year contract
Left-hander Jeffrey Springs became the first of the 33 players who exchanged proposed arbitration salaries with their teams to reach a deal, agreeing to a $31 million, four-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.
MLB
Watch Top 100 Prospects countdown Thursday on MLB Network
With the action of the 2022 season a few months in the rearview mirror and not quite a month to go before Spring Training games get underway, the reveal of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list for 2023 is imminent. Watch MLB Network's Greg Amsinger and Steve Phillips count down...
MLB
López goes from young Johan fan to Twins' rotation
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Just about every Twins fan old enough to remember Johan Santana’s time as the ace of Minnesota’s rotation can picture the Venezuelan left-hander using his signature changeup to mow down opposing lineups with ease. Back in Venezuela, plenty of young baseball fans were watching, too.
MLB
It all comes full circle for this Astros legend and his son
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Billy Wagner remembers looking around a Spring Training clubhouse in Kissimmee, Fla., the first time he was invited to Major League camp by the Astros in the mid-1990s as a prospect and being in awe. His locker was next to Doug Drabek, a former Cy Young winner. Around him were lockers for former All-Stars Darryl Kile, Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio.
MLB
Red Sox land infielder Mondesi in trade with Royals
BOSTON -- Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom continued his quest to make his team stronger up the middle by acquiring talented but oft-injured infielder Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Royals on Tuesday. In exchange, the Red Sox sent lefty reliever Josh Taylor -- also a player...
MLB
Here is MLB’s No. 1 prospect at each position
MLB Pipeline has put out its lists of the top 10 prospects at each position leading up to Thursday night’s reveal of the 2023 Top 100 Prospects list on MLB Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT. As we await the Top 100, here is the No. 1 prospect at...
MLB
Royals acquire lefty Josh Taylor from Boston for Mondesi
KANSAS CITY -- On Oct. 30, 2015, Adalberto Mondesi became the first player to make his Major League debut in a World Series game. In some ways, the chase toward his tantalizing future began then. He was on his way to becoming the game-changing superstar his skills had long suggested he’d become.
MLB
Beaty out to earn spot with club that drafted him
This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers’ Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Matt Beaty wouldn’t go so far as to say he was “returning” to the Royals when he signed a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training with the club this offseason. But he did emphasize how excited he was to get to work in the organization he could have started his career with more than a decade ago.
MLB
Why Cruz and the Padres are a perfect match
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Nelson Cruz has unfinished business. The Padres have unfinished business. Maybe that's why the two are such an obvious fit. Cruz's one-year deal...
MLB
Rays sign lefty Springs to 4-year extension
ST. PETERSBURG -- Not long after officially signing a four-year, $31 million contract extension with the Rays that could pay him up to $65.75 million over the next five seasons, Jeffrey Springs had trouble putting the moment into perspective. “Honestly, I don't even know if it's fully sank in quite...
MLB
Top Phils prospects Painter, Abel, McGarry invited to spring camp
The Phillies' top three pitching prospects were among the 21 non-roster players the club invited to Major League Spring Training on Tuesday. Andrew Painter (Phillies’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline), Mick Abel (No. 2) and Griff McGarry (No. 4) will join the team in Clearwater, Fla., when pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 16. Painter and McGarry are expected to compete for the final spot in Philadelphia's starting rotation, along with Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sánchez.
MLB
Hall of Fame continues to elude Manny
Without question, Manny Ramirez put up Hall of Fame numbers. Backed by a sweet swing from the right side, Ramirez helped the Red Sox win two World Series championships. Yet, it is clear why Ramirez again fell short in his eighth year on the Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame ballot.
MLB
Rolen, a force at 3B, gets call to Hall of Fame
CINCINNATI -- A player who could hit and play sterling defense while providing numerous intangibles, former third baseman Scott Rolen was rewarded on Tuesday with the call from Cooperstown that he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen's name was checked on 76.3% of ballots cast by voters...
