A&T Finishes Day 2 at SHU Northeast Classic In Eighth Place
DEPTFORD, NJ – North Carolina A&T will get it figured out. The second-ranked collegiate bowling team in the nation is too good not to figure things out. But the Aggies had their second straight uncharacteristic day at the SHU Northeast Classic hosted by Sacred Heart University at Bowlero. In traditional play on Saturday, the Aggies went 3-2, an improvement from their 1-4 showing in Baker play on Friday.
The Aggies Try to Continue Their Winning Ways Away From Home
THE GAME North Carolina A&T (9-12, 4-4 CAA) vs. William & Mary (8-12, 3-4 CAA) LOCATION Williamsburg, Va./Kaplan Arena (8,600) STREAM: The game will air live on FloHoops. The Aggies will try to recover from a disappointing 79-67 loss to preseason Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) favorite Towson at home on Thursday.
Hubert Davis Says There's a 'Chance' Puff Johnson Plays at Syracuse
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior Puff Johnson's lengthy injury history added another chapter over the weekend when he was unavailable for Saturday's game vs. N.C. State with a sore right knee. That is the same knee issue that held him out of Carolina's first three games of the 2022-23 season.
Another one. N.C. A&T Women's hoops 2023 commit Paris Locke receives McDonald's All-American Game nomination
Coach Tarrell Robinson, after 200 plus wins, appears to be just getting started with building his N.C. A&T State University Basketball Program into a powerhouse. In addition to the four transfers already competing at a high level in the CAA this year, the players coming in next year for Robinson will bolster the Aggies in a major way with size, speed and shooting.
Grimsley freshman QB Faison Brandon adds offers from NC State, Virginia Tech
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon added two more Division I offers on Monday. According to his Twitter account, Brandon received offers from NC State and Virginia Tech, his third and fourth offers. Playing behind senior quarterback Ryan Stephens this past season, Brandon saw action...
Hayles Remains Perfect, 4x400 Remains A Traditional Power
COLUMBIA, SC – North Carolina A&T is taking over top spots in the Southeast Region, and sophomore Reheem Hayles is perfect. On Day 2 of the University of South Carolina's Carolina Challenge, the North Carolina A&T men's and women's indoor track and field athletes showed dominance in the 400-meter events.
NC State’s Smith day-to-day after scary fall in UNC loss
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in Saturday’s loss at North Carolina, the school said Sunday. Smith reported neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in...
North Carolina Central defeats Delaware State 74-55
Brendan Medley-Bacon had 21 points in North Carolina Central's 74-55 win against Delaware State on Saturday night.
Parade and pep rally celebrate NCCU's HBCU football national championship
There was a big celebration at North Carolina Central University's campus today to honor the 2022 HBCU National Football Champions, the NCCU Eagles.
Injured NC State player asked ‘What’s the score?’ when mom boarded ambulance
Smith hit the floor hard after he drove to the basket in the second half and was fouled by UNC forward Leaky Black.
Attendance restricted at Martinsville City Schools’ basketball game Friday night
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Martinsville City Public Schools limited attendance at the boys’ Varsity Basketball games after crowds rushed the court Wednesday and a fight broke out off-campus. “We need to take a step back and take a look at the safety and protocols for games,” said T.J. Slaughter, director of safety. He says the […]
Bacot leads North Carolina; NC State’s Terquavion Smith hurt
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 23 points and 18 rebounds on a record-setting day, RJ Davis scored 26 points, and North Carolina defeated North Carolina State 80-69 on Saturday. Bacot established the North Carolina record with his 61st career double-double, breaking a tie with Billy Cunningham....
Livingstone College MBA Cohort gets free laptops
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College gave away free laptops again – but this time, to a unique set of students. According to officials at Livingstone, the college’s inaugural Master of Business Administration program began this semester and each student in the alpha cohort received a free and new laptop computer this week.
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
I-74 crash closes I-40 on-ramp lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane on the Interstate 40 on-ramp was closed following a crash on Interstate 74 in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 55, near Exit 55 for I-40 on Sunday afternoon. The closure began at 4:42 p.m. and lasted until 5:41 p.m. […]
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville
Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
'A really great day for the Triad:' Greensboro Urban Loop officially open to traffic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — City and state officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the Greensboro Urban Loop opening. The final 4-mile stretch of the 49-mile loop on interstate Interstate 840 is complete. “This is absolutely wonderful. This has been 56 years in the making," Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan...
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
Urban Loop final section is officially open, connecting all of Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The Greensboro Urban Loop's final section, stretching from N. Elm Street to Highway 29, is officially open. NCDOT officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon to celebrate the decades-long project coming to a completion. At noon, the last stretch of the highway officially opened to...
