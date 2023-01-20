ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ncataggies.com

A&T Finishes Day 2 at SHU Northeast Classic In Eighth Place

DEPTFORD, NJ – North Carolina A&T will get it figured out. The second-ranked collegiate bowling team in the nation is too good not to figure things out. But the Aggies had their second straight uncharacteristic day at the SHU Northeast Classic hosted by Sacred Heart University at Bowlero. In traditional play on Saturday, the Aggies went 3-2, an improvement from their 1-4 showing in Baker play on Friday.
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

The Aggies Try to Continue Their Winning Ways Away From Home

THE GAME North Carolina A&T (9-12, 4-4 CAA) vs. William & Mary (8-12, 3-4 CAA) LOCATION Williamsburg, Va./Kaplan Arena (8,600) STREAM: The game will air live on FloHoops. The Aggies will try to recover from a disappointing 79-67 loss to preseason Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) favorite Towson at home on Thursday.
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Another one. N.C. A&T Women's hoops 2023 commit Paris Locke receives McDonald's All-American Game nomination

Coach Tarrell Robinson, after 200 plus wins, appears to be just getting started with building his N.C. A&T State University Basketball Program into a powerhouse. In addition to the four transfers already competing at a high level in the CAA this year, the players coming in next year for Robinson will bolster the Aggies in a major way with size, speed and shooting.
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

Hayles Remains Perfect, 4x400 Remains A Traditional Power

COLUMBIA, SC – North Carolina A&T is taking over top spots in the Southeast Region, and sophomore Reheem Hayles is perfect. On Day 2 of the University of South Carolina's Carolina Challenge, the North Carolina A&T men's and women's indoor track and field athletes showed dominance in the 400-meter events.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Livingstone College MBA Cohort gets free laptops

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College gave away free laptops again – but this time, to a unique set of students. According to officials at Livingstone, the college’s inaugural Master of Business Administration program began this semester and each student in the alpha cohort received a free and new laptop computer this week.
SALISBURY, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

I-74 crash closes I-40 on-ramp lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane on the Interstate 40 on-ramp was closed following a crash on Interstate 74 in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 55, near Exit 55 for I-40 on Sunday afternoon. The closure began at 4:42 p.m. and lasted until 5:41 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTM

Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville

Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC

