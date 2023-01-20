DEPTFORD, NJ – North Carolina A&T will get it figured out. The second-ranked collegiate bowling team in the nation is too good not to figure things out. But the Aggies had their second straight uncharacteristic day at the SHU Northeast Classic hosted by Sacred Heart University at Bowlero. In traditional play on Saturday, the Aggies went 3-2, an improvement from their 1-4 showing in Baker play on Friday.

