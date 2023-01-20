Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in North Platte Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO