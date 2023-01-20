Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: Public-private partnership founded North Platte
It seems evident — with Tuesday’s City Council meeting being merely the latest reminder — that North Platte will argue indefinitely over whether its local governments have any proper role in addressing our town’s economic needs. Let’s at least take note, however, of what might be...
North Platte Telegraph
U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte opens
U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte is now open, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a Monday press release. KEA Constructors LLC of Milford is the prime contractor. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Highway 30...
North Platte Telegraph
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in North Platte Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Memorial donations used to purchase AED for Thedford Rescue squad
THEDFORD — After Purdum Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody died in October 2022, his family designated the Thedford Volunteer Rescue Squad as one organization to receive memorial gifts. The contributions were used to purchase an automated external defibrillator that will be placed in the Thedford Fire and Rescue command...
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in North Platte, NE
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte boys, St. Pat's girls boast impressive January's
Two impressive stretches for the North Platte boys and St. Pat’s girls basketball teams have turned their seasons around as the final third of the season approaches. The Bulldogs started their season 4-6 but have won their next six games to boast a solid 10-6 record with wins over Kearney Catholic, Lexington, Sidney, Northwest, McCook and York in that stretch.
North Platte Telegraph
Flood advisory remains in effect for North Platte River
The flood advisory for the North Platte River at North Platte, continues. The advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Friday evening and updated at 10 a.m. on Saturday. "An ice jam will cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river," reads the advisory. The river was...
North Platte Telegraph
Flood advisory continues on ice-jammed North Platte River
A flood advisory first issued Friday continued in North Platte Monday as ice jams on the North Platte River continued to cause overflows into low-lying areas along the river's edge. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The National Weather...
North Platte Telegraph
Sutherland man arraigned on three burglary charges
A Sutherland man was arraigned on burglary charges, and a North Platte man received two years probation on weapons and drug charges in Lincoln County District Court Monday. Matthew Patch, 39, of Sutherland was arraigned on three Class IIA felony burglary charges and fleeing to avoid arrest. The charges stem from incidents Dec. 5 and 7.
North Platte Telegraph
St. Pat's boys defeat Bridgeport to win SPVA Tournament
Will Moats led the St. Pat’s boys basketball team with 17 points as the Irish defeated Bridgeport 64-31 to win the SPVA Tournament on Saturday at North Platte Community College. “I thought our effort, focus and frankly execution was all really outstanding,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “We...
