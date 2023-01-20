Read full article on original website
Tony Bowers running for district judge in west Erie County
A man whose family has worked in law enforcement for years is hoping to move to the bench in the west county. Deputy Sheriff Tony Bowers is running to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Chris Mackendrick. Bowers’ father, Chuck Bowers, served as Erie Police Chief in Erie for years, as […]
Applications now open for an Erie City Council membership
Applications now open for an Erie City Council membership. Applications now open for an Erie City Council membership.
Erie County Democrats censure County Council member
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie County Democratic Party has voted unanimously to censure County Councilman James (Jim) Winarski Saturday, January 21 for failing to vote in the best interests of the party. Councilman Winarski was elected to the 4th District County Council seat in 2021 as a Democrat and is part...
Democratic Party Votes to Censure Erie County Councilman
The Erie County Democratic Party voted unanimously Saturday to censure Erie County Councilman Jim Winarski. The party said it's because he voted for a Republican to chair council in 2022 and 2023, ceding control to the minority Republican party. Winarski, a former Erie city councilman, was elected to the fourth...
Erie County Executive Plans to Form Homelessness Coalition
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is planning an initiative to address homelessness throughout the county. On any given day, nearly 1100 people are homeless in Erie county. And after visiting some of the overflow shelters during the recent deep freeze, Davis said he's made helping the homeless a priority. So...
Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The body of a kayaker who went missing on Lake Erie late last year was found in New York State, according to officials. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. On...
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Pokémon Card from Venango County Co-Op
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa.(EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating the theft of a Pokémon card from Venango County Co-op. Franklin-based State Police are attempting to identify the suspect who allegedly stole the card from the co-op on Saturday, January 21, around 4:32 p.m. The card is valued...
PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
Erie Land Bank sells two properties, tackling blight build-up
The Erie Land Bank continues to tackle blight in the City of Erie. Just last week, a former restaurant and bar were demolished on West 5th Street thanks to the work of the Erie Land Bank. Members of the bank met on Monday and announced that two properties have been sold to neighboring owners. One […]
UPMC Hamot to Host Find Your Fit Hiring Event
UPMC Hamot is hosting an in-person Find Your Fit Event next Tuesday, January 31st for those interested in beginning a career at UPMC. The event is open to anyone who is looking for a position within UPMC, including current employees. The Find Your Fit Event will take place at UPMC...
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Kyle Snell
Kyle Snell served our country in the United States Coast Guard. Hometown: Oil City, Pa. (formerly of West Hickory, Pa.) Kyle proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1986 to 1989. They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll,...
Body of missing Ohio kayaker found near Lake Erie shoreline in Dunkirk, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of an Ohio man, who had been missing since November 2022, has been found in Dunkirk, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that the body of a missing Ohio man was found on Thursday near the Lake Erie shoreline, close to the Canadaway Creek in the Town […]
Day one of Murdaugh murder trial complete
Day one of Murdaugh murder trial complete
North East police respond to reported bank robbery
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East Police Department is seeking potential tips about a reported bank robbery on Jan. 23. According to the North East Police Department, the suspect entered Key Bank (27 E. Main St. in North East) and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot. The suspect reportedly was wearing […]
Pennsylvania man charged with DWI after crash in North Harmony
A Pennsylvania man is facing DWI after a crash on Route 394 in the town of North Harmony. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash Sunday evening around 8 pm. An investigation resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Jason Walters of Irvine, Pennsylvania after deputies found that he was driving while intoxicated. Walters charged with DWI, DWI per se, and speed not reasonable and prudent. He was transported to the Ashville Substation for processing and was later released with tickets to appear in North Harmony Town Court at a later date.
Police arrest three teens with THC pens at Keystone Charter School
Three students from a Keystone Charter School in Mercer County are in trouble after police say they were caught with THC vape pens. Three students were charged last week in separate incidents at the school on Good Hope Road in West Salem Township. According to State Police, a 14-year-old Greenville...
Erie community leaders creating plan to turn recent tragedies to triumphs
Erie Police continue to investigate, and community leaders are working on a plan for revitalization of a local neighborhood. After two recent eastside Erie shootings, we are taking a closer look at plans to improve one Erie neighborhood. There have been two fatal shootings just off of Buffalo Road in the last three weeks. Now, […]
United Way Erie brings back free taxes for 2023
After a two-year hiatus, the United Way Erie Free Taxes will kick off their tax filing season. The weekend before Erie Free Taxes starts their season, they have a “Super Saturday” to get people to come out and learn about their program. The program is to help the community prepare to file. Then starting Monday, […]
Fairview High School to host political activism group Turning Point USA
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Fairview High School will be hosting a student-focucussed discussion panel with the conservative political activism organization Turning Point USA. The event will take place in the Fairview High School Library located at 7466 McCray Rd. on Friday, Jan. 26 at 3:15 p.m. The event will feature numerous conservative activists and influencers including Olympian Anthony […]
