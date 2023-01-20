A Pennsylvania man is facing DWI after a crash on Route 394 in the town of North Harmony. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash Sunday evening around 8 pm. An investigation resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Jason Walters of Irvine, Pennsylvania after deputies found that he was driving while intoxicated. Walters charged with DWI, DWI per se, and speed not reasonable and prudent. He was transported to the Ashville Substation for processing and was later released with tickets to appear in North Harmony Town Court at a later date.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO