Ohio State

Ohio Capital Journal

Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago

Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
case.edu

Law’s Jonathan Entin comments on Ohio federal bribery case

Former Ohio speaker Larry Householder seeks to prevent recordings being played in corruption trial. WEWS: Jonathan Entin, the David L. Brennan Professor Emeritus of Law and adjunct professor of political science, said that Ohio’s federal bribery case will reveal if a former State House leader put a price on legislation—a case that would make it one of the largest corruption scandals in state history. “The government is going to have to show some kind of corrupt motive,” he said.
spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio voter ID law raises discrimination concerns

CLEVELAND — Ohio voters can now expect stricter voter ID requirements the next time they head to the polls. It's a change some residents say will do more harm than good. Earlier this month, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 into law, requiring voters to show a state-issued photo ID when voting in person. Previously, voters had the option to show an alternate form of ID, like a utility bill, bank statement or paycheck indicating their current address.
WSYX ABC6

Hundreds rallied outside Ohio Statehouse to mark 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday to support access to reproductive freedom and mark the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio (PAAO) and demonstrators were joined by leaders representing coalition partners...
98.7 WFGR

List of Worst People To Come From Ohio

It turns out that Ohio's biggest export is terrible humans. A hilarious video highlighting the garbage humans that Ohio has forced onto the world was uploaded to TikTok by HummusVacuum. The video is an original emo rock jam that apologizes to the world for the Buckeye state. the viral video that flashes the faces of killers like Jeffrey Dahmer to youtube influencers like the Paul brothers has been viewed over 200,000 in less than 2 days.
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
spectrumnews1.com

Health care cost changes for older Americans in 2023

OHIO — The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, will have a major impact on many older Americans this year. The legislation reduces the cost of multiple prescription drugs for Medicare participants. What You Need To Know. Significant health care changes are on tap for older americans...
