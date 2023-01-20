Read full article on original website
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Mikel Arteta reveals how Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson has helped inspire Arsenal’s Prem title charge ahead of clash
MIKEL ARTETA has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson helped fire Arsenal’s title charge. The Gunners boss says he was inspired by Fergie’s “brutal honesty” when the Scottish legend was Manchester United manager. Arsenal’s 8-2 humiliation at Old Trafford in 2011 even kick-started Arteta’s own Emirates career....
Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Eddie Nketiah wins it
Arsenal overcame another tough challenge in the pursuit of the Premier League title as they beat Erik ten Hag’s resurgent Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon in a pulsating match. Eddie Nketiah pounced at the last to put away his second goal of the game and clinch a 3-2 victory. Manchester United had scored first through Marcus Rashford’s long-range finish, before Nketiah equalised, and Arsenal took the lead courtesy of a fine solo strike from Bukayo Saka, the England forward firing home from 25 yards to make it 2-1 to the Gunners. Lisandro Martinez headed home an equaliser for the visitors but Nketiah’s late winner was the least Arsenal deserved as they extended their lead at the top of the table.Follow all the reaction after Arsenal beat Man Utd in the Premier League: Read More Erling Haaland is ‘not a player to be dropped’ for Man City, says Pep Guardiola
BBC
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
Arsenal vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Manchester United visit Premier League leaders Arsenal in a blockbuster clash at the top of the table today - but they will be without the influential Casemiro for the trip to the Emirates.Casemiro is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season against Crystal Palace on Wednesday - as Erik ten Hag’s resurgent side dropped points for the first time in six Premier League matches.Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest updatesIt meant they missed the chance to cut the gap to Arsenal to six points ahead of this afternoon’s clash - as Mikel Arteta’s side continue...
BBC
Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point
Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
Report: Chelsea Have Considered Juventus Midfielder Weston McKennie
Chelsea have considered a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as they look to sign a new midfielder in January.
Yardbarker
Another player reportedly prefers a move to Arsenal over Chelsea
We’ve heard that before, right? A player preferring a move to Chelsea, during this very window we heard this. Mykhailo Mudryk was all set to join Arsenal and that was touted as his preferred club to join. Then Chelsea came in and hijacked the deal, and yesterday the winger made his debut for the club.
Yardbarker
Arsenal is battling Chelsea for exciting young England star
Arsenal has been named as one of the many Premier League clubs interested in Jude Bellingham as he nears an exit from Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham is arguably the best English player outside the Premier League right now and the midfielder is likely to move to the EPL in the summer.
Fulham vs Tottenham - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Premier League clash between Fulham and Tottenham.
chatsports.com
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Arsenal have rediscovered 'lost mentality' under Mikel Arteta, says Cesc Fabregas
Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has hailed manager Mikel Arteta for bringing back a winning mentality to the Gunners
NBC Sports
Haaland’s hat trick leads Manchester City past Wolves
Manchester City eased past Wolves thanks to a hat trick from Erling Haaland as they continue to hunt down Premier League leaders Arsenal. Haaland scored once in the first half and twice early in the second as City were superior from start to finish. Haaland’s treble (his fourth of the Premier League season) moves him on to 25 goals from just 19 PL appearances.
Soccer-Liverpool and Chelsea play out stalemate, Everton woes continue
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances of a top-four finish suffered a blow as the pair played out a disappointing 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, while Everton’s relegation fears grew after a 2-0 loss at West Ham United.
Nigel Winterburn compares Arsenal's title challenge under Mikel Arteta to George Graham's reign
The bad blood in the Arsenal-United rivalry runs deeper than you can imagine. Take the end of the Invincible winning sequence in 2004, when Cesc Fabregas lobbed a pizza at Sir Alex Ferguson.
Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record with opener at Fulham
Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time joint record scorer when he broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time in Monday night’s Premier League game at Fulham.The Spurs forward controlled Son Heung-min’s pass, turned away from Tim Ream and curled into the bottom corner.It was Kane’s 266th goal for Tottenham and put him level with Jimmy Greaves, whose tally has stood since 1970.The England captain had endured a frustrating first half, touching the ball only four times by the half-hour mark at Craven Cottage.A 30-yard effort over the crossbar soon after signalled his intentions before he joined Greaves on 266 in the first minute of stoppage time.His record-equalling strike was met with tongue-in-cheek chants of ‘one-season wonder’ from the away fans. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
Crystal Palace will look to continue their strong form when they host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League. After successfully taking points off a top-four side in their last match against Manchester United, the Eagles will be aiming to do the same against Newcastle. The...
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Ex-Nottingham Forest boss in frame for Cardiff City job
Former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cardiff City vacancy. Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael is also thought to be high on the shortlist drawn up by the club. Ismael is currently third favourite for the post with bookmakers,...
BBC
Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
