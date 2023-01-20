ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

westernmassnews.com

Sports betting in Massachusetts to begin on January 31

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sports fans, get ready to place your bets. On Friday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced that the state’s three casinos - MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor, and Plainridge Park - will be allowed to begin accepting sports wagers at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
WSBS

Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WESTFIELD, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Jan. 23, 2023

The Springfield Regional Chamber is seeking applicants for its Leadership Institute that will run from February through May. The almost 40-year-old program is aimed at helping mid- and upper-level managers grow skills to “bring their careers, organizations and communities to the next level.”. Facilitated by Western New England University...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester

One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
WORCESTER, MA
lbmjournal.com

New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod

WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
DENNIS, MA
southarkansassun.com

2023 Tax Rebates Neither Approved Nor Rejected, Says Massachusetts Governor

Massachusetts Governor Healy has neither approved nor rejected the possibility of tax rebates in 2023. Healey reportedly did not reject the possibility of new tax rebates, but insisted that a fiscal strategy is more needed. During the first leadership meeting with Massachusetts’ legislators, Governor Maura Healey neither approved nor rejected...
MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

