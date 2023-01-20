Read full article on original website
Caesars Sportsbook plans to open 30,000-square-foot location in Massachusetts
RAYNHAM, Mass. — With the start of in-person sports betting on track to begin in Massachusetts at the end of the month, Caesars Entertainment on Monday announced a plan to open a 30,000-square-foot retail location in the Bay State. Caesars says will offer in-person sports betting through a partnership...
westernmassnews.com
Sports betting in Massachusetts to begin on January 31
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sports fans, get ready to place your bets. On Friday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced that the state’s three casinos - MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor, and Plainridge Park - will be allowed to begin accepting sports wagers at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.
Boston Woman Claims $1 Million Mega Millions Prize From Mass State Lottery
A Boston woman has claimed her $1 million prize she won from playing one of the biggest games in the Massachusetts State Lottery, officials said.Davena Allen, of Dorchester, won the Mega Millions prize after the first five numbers of her Quic Pic ticket matched the winning numbers during the game's…
Mass. State Lottery winner: Store sells 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ lottery tickets
One store in Massachusetts sold two “Mass Cash” grand prizes during Sunday night’s drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Each of the “Mass Cash” prizes won was worth $100,000, which is the highest available prize to win in “Mass Cash.” The two winning tickets were sold from the Hilltop Stop Convenience store in Plainvillle.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
WBUR
MGM boss: Not realistic for Springfield casino to get to 3,000 employees
The president and CEO of MGM Resorts said Friday it's "not a real notion" to expect its Springfield casino to return to its originally promised number of 3,000 jobs. On a visit to Springfield to meet with city officials, Bill Hornbuckle said the resort employed 1,440 employees, with 279 openings.
Rayham Park Set to Become One of the Country’s Largest Sportsbooks
A site that has long been known for gaming will soon take a step into the next generation of Massachusetts gambling, as Raynham Park is set to become the home of one of the country’s largest sportsbooks. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will soon become Caesars...
Pro sports players want protection from angry bettors with wagering launching next week
As it prepares to launch sports betting in Massachusetts next week, the Gaming Commission plans to take a closer look at where it might be able to tighten its regulations to address concerns that players’ associations have about the safety of professional athletes, their family members and on-field officials, commissioners said Monday.
Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Here are the biggest 1-day snowfall records in Mass. history
Massachusetts is no stranger to infamous snow storms. One of the harshest snow storms, the Blizzard of 1978, left Boston covered in 27.1 inches of snow over the course of two days, according to WCVB. However, that storm only came second to the Presidents Day storm of 2003, when a...
Westfield using $50K from state to study electric future at Barnes Airport
WESTFIELD — The City Council voted on Jan. 19 to accept a $50,000 Community Compact Best Practices grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Administration and Finance to develop a study to evaluate airport infrastructure. “This is a fascinating one,” said Councilor Richard Sullivan in introducing the grant that...
Gas in greater Springfield up from last week, averaging $3.25
SPRINGFIELD — Gas in greater Springfield averages $3.25 a gallon as oil hits $80 a barrel, AAA said in its weekly survey. That $3.25 average is up from $3.17 last week but down from the $3.28-a-gallon average recorded a month ago. Last year, the average price was $3.26 a...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
nbcboston.com
Here Are the Highest Property Tax Rates in Mass. for 2023
The good news if you live in Massachusetts, is that the tax rate in your city or town probably fell faster last year than it has anytime in the past few years. The bad news: You’re probably still going to pay more in property taxes this year. Last year,...
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 23, 2023
The Springfield Regional Chamber is seeking applicants for its Leadership Institute that will run from February through May. The almost 40-year-old program is aimed at helping mid- and upper-level managers grow skills to “bring their careers, organizations and communities to the next level.”. Facilitated by Western New England University...
NECN
Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester
One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
lbmjournal.com
New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod
WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
southarkansassun.com
2023 Tax Rebates Neither Approved Nor Rejected, Says Massachusetts Governor
Massachusetts Governor Healy has neither approved nor rejected the possibility of tax rebates in 2023. Healey reportedly did not reject the possibility of new tax rebates, but insisted that a fiscal strategy is more needed. During the first leadership meeting with Massachusetts’ legislators, Governor Maura Healey neither approved nor rejected...
