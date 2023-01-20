ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police: Man arrested for attempted murder following altercation in Lynbrook

Police say they have arrested a man for attempted murder in connection to a December shooting that happened in Lynbrook. According to detectives, Vincent T. Lynch, 36, of Jamaica, and the male victim, 27, were passengers sitting inside a gray colored sedan parked in front of 710 Merrick Road when a physical altercation ensued.
LYNBROOK, NY
Police: Suspects wanted in abduction attempt in Elmsford

A manhunt is underway for a suspect, or suspects, in an alleged abduction attempt in Elmsford on Sunday. Police say the incident happened near the Sam's Club on Saw Mill River Road around 5 p.m. News 12 cameras captured officers going into the store and sectioning off a portion of...
ELMSFORD, NY
Police: Man fatally struck by train in Brooklyn

A man is dead after he was hit earlier Monday morning by a train near the 20th Avenue station in Brooklyn. According to police, the train operator was unable to pull the emergency brake and stop before hitting the 50-year-old victim who was standing on the tracks. Police say the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home

A homeowner in Woodland Park woke up to someone breaking into her house Sunday on Rifle Camp Road, police say. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in the living room when she heard bells jiggling down in the basement. Police say the homeowner then went to check what the noise was and discovered that someone had entered the home through a basement window.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ

