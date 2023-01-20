Read full article on original website
News 12
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder following altercation in Lynbrook
Police say they have arrested a man for attempted murder in connection to a December shooting that happened in Lynbrook. According to detectives, Vincent T. Lynch, 36, of Jamaica, and the male victim, 27, were passengers sitting inside a gray colored sedan parked in front of 710 Merrick Road when a physical altercation ensued.
Police: 2 Danbury teens facing multiple charges for 2 shootings, stealing car
Police say a 15 and 17-year-old drove through the area in a stolen car shooting at homes.
Prayer vigil held at Brookdale Hospital for Brownsville advocate injured in shooting
Police say Taronn Sloan was shot in the chest at the Tilden Houses around 1 a.m.
Neighbors report deadly shooting in Jersey City apartment
Family members are reporting a deadly shooting in Jersey City at the Toy Factory apartments.
Police: 15-year-old arrested for attacking 2 Uniondale nail salon workers
Police say the teen was getting a manicure at 'S and D Nail Salon' on 581 Uniondale Ave.
Police: Man in custody after killing wife in Jersey City apartment
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says 39-year-old Lucas Cooper shot and killed his wife just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that they are "saddened by this tragic news" and that they are praying for Lackard's family. Police say the 17-year-old...
Police: Suspects wanted in abduction attempt in Elmsford
A manhunt is underway for a suspect, or suspects, in an alleged abduction attempt in Elmsford on Sunday. Police say the incident happened near the Sam's Club on Saw Mill River Road around 5 p.m. News 12 cameras captured officers going into the store and sectioning off a portion of...
Police: Man fatally struck by train in Brooklyn
A man is dead after he was hit earlier Monday morning by a train near the 20th Avenue station in Brooklyn. According to police, the train operator was unable to pull the emergency brake and stop before hitting the 50-year-old victim who was standing on the tracks. Police say the...
Authorities arrest school bus driver who crashed into New Hempstead home last year
The driver of a school bus who crashed into a house and injured children in the Village of New Hempstead last year was arrested and charged on Tuesday. The bus crash occurred on Dec. 1, 2022, and resulted in extensive property damage. Multiple children between the ages of 4 and 10 were hurt, according to officials.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
NYPD: 2 men wanted for violent robbery in East New York
Police say the suspects attacked a 39-year-old man on Linden Boulevard earlier this month.
Suffolk police: Man arrested for 11 felonies, including slashing tires in Ronkonkoma
Suffolk County police say they responded to a 911 call just after 11 a.m. Saturday about a man slashing tires in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center.
Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home
A homeowner in Woodland Park woke up to someone breaking into her house Sunday on Rifle Camp Road, police say. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in the living room when she heard bells jiggling down in the basement. Police say the homeowner then went to check what the noise was and discovered that someone had entered the home through a basement window.
Police: Gunshots fired where out-of-control car slammed into vehicles in Orange County
New Windsor police went to Route 9W and John Street for a report of an erratic driver around 6 p.m.
Police: Woman killed in multi-car crash in Bridgeport
It happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on Linen Avenue. Yuri Barral was traveling west when he crashed into Gladys Andrade's vehicle.
Police: 4 men wanted for robbing Ronkonkoma gas station
News 12 has been told they robbed the worker with a knife.
Police: Man dead, 2 seriously injured in New City car crash
One of the drivers, now identified as 84-year-old Patrick Tully, of Nanuet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities identify man whose body was found in wooded area of Lincoln Park
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office says that Anthony Zaccaro, of Sussex, was found dead in a wooded area in Lynn Park on Saturday.
Women accused of animal hoarding to face judge for allegedly violating terms of release
Aimee Lonczak and Michele Nycz could be taken from the Ocean County Courthouse to the Ocean County Jail after the hearing if the judge decides that they violated the orders.
