Fabulist congressman-elect George Santos is no longer welcome at events held by the Republican Jewish Coalition, its “disappointed” CEO Matt Brooks said Tuesday. After Santos’ claim to have Jewish grandparents who fled the Holocaust was debunked by genealogy records, he tried to explain it away on Monday by saying he’d only ever claimed to be “Jew-ish.” “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish,’” he told the New York Post. But Santos “deceived us and misrepresented his heritage. In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish,” Brooks said in a statement. “He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note. He will not be welcome at any future RJC event.” Santos said Monday he was “embarrassed” and “sorry for having embellished my resume” but insisted he “never claimed to be Jewish.” Read it at The Hill

NEW YORK STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO