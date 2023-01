Starship Bagel’s creator Oren Salomon admits he’s a bit of a nerd. He’s a bagel maker who wants to use bagels to make changes around Dallas. New York transplant Salomon opened a home-based business that he called Oren’s Bagels in 2017. “It started in my house with my friends practically forcing me to take their money in exchange for bagels,” Salomon tells Eater Dallas of the venture, which focused on small, sweet, and dense Montreal-style bagels.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO