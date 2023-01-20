Read full article on original website
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Transfers $11.16 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Between Wallets, What's Happening?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales Go On $1.4B Buying Spree
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have accumulated $1.4 billion in the asset during the last two weeks, a sign that could be bullish for the coin. Bitcoin Whales Added 70,000 BTC To Their Holdings In Two Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, BTC whales have been showing...
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
Musk agrees with JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon that it will take 50 years to transition to green energy
J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk agreed Thursday that the world will be reliant on oil and gas for 50 years and that an immediate transition to alternative energy is unrealistic.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Say toodles to BTC bears
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After the release of encouraging US inflation data, the price of bitcoin increased by 4% over the previous 24 hours and nearly reached $19,000. The price has increased by 12% in the past week and 6% over the past 30 days as optimism grows that the bear market that began in 2022 will end in 2023.
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Tone Vays Says Bitcoin (BTC) Pullback Below $20,000 Now ‘Very, Very’ Unlikely
Seasoned trader and analyst Tone Vays says that a Bitcoin (BTC) pullback below the key psychological area of $20,000 is now unlikely to transpire. Vays tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that the chances of Bitcoin falling below $20,000 has been drastically reduced after BTC rallied above $22,000 today. “If [Bitcoin]...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Surges Past $22k Triggering Another $250 Million in Liquidations
Bitcoin climbs to $22,600, bringing it closer back to its 200-week moving average. Bitcoin is continuing its weekly rally with a push beyond $22,000, bringing the crypto market back to a market cap of over $1 trillion. The pump has triggered another avalanche of liquidations across digital asset exchanges. Bitcoin...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand’s new announcement raises hopes of move to DeFi… Details inside
Algorand embraced a new self-custody exchange as part of a deeper focus on DeFi. ALGO bulls regained control, but the stakes remained high as directional uncertainty crept in. Algorand [ALGO] revealed a new development on 19 January, which could underscore a potential strategy to tap into growth through DeFi. The blockchain network revealed that the C3 Protocol has rolled out a new self-custody exchange called “C3.”
ambcrypto.com
CRV becomes the most traded token among Ethereum whales but…
CRV extends gains amid increased whale activity. ETH whales contribute to the demand for CRV despite being heavily overbought. Curve Finance’s native token CRV just jumped to the top of the list of most traded crypto tokens among ETH whales. This outcome may pave the way for the next major price move for CRV given its current position.
ambcrypto.com
Curve Finance to increase pools with additional gauges on Ethereum
The whales on Curve Finance have requested for more gauges to be added to Ethereum. CRV was significantly overbought at press time and might be due for a price correction. Following a request from whale addresses on its platform, Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve Finance has put forward a proposal to add more gauges to its liquidity pools on Ethereum.
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
dailyhodl.com
Whale Activity on Top Ethereum Altcoin Project Skyrockets 1,100% As Litecoin and Decentraland See Massive Jumps: Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment reports that whale activity on three altcoins has surged since the start of 2023. Starting with the liquidity protocol Aave (AAVE), Santiment says that the 42nd-largest crypto asset by market cap has seen the number of transactions valued at over $100,000 increase by more than 1,100% year-to-date.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Staking Reaches 16.16 million ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade
According to Glassnode on-chain data, Ethereum staking has reached an all-time high of over 16.16 million ETH which has been deposited into the beacon chain. The 16.16 million ETH figure consists of over 13.28% of the total Ether supply and represents $26.13 billion at current prices. As per the data,...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin derivatives data shows room for BTC price to move higher this week
This week Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to a 2023 high at $23,100 and the move followed a notable recovery in traditional markets, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which gained 2.9% on Jan. 20. Economic data continues to boost investors' hope that the United States Federal Reserve will reduce the pace...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ
In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
