Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Benzinga

Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales Go On $1.4B Buying Spree

On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have accumulated $1.4 billion in the asset during the last two weeks, a sign that could be bullish for the coin. Bitcoin Whales Added 70,000 BTC To Their Holdings In Two Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, BTC whales have been showing...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Say toodles to BTC bears

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After the release of encouraging US inflation data, the price of bitcoin increased by 4% over the previous 24 hours and nearly reached $19,000. The price has increased by 12% in the past week and 6% over the past 30 days as optimism grows that the bear market that began in 2022 will end in 2023.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Surges Past $22k Triggering Another $250 Million in Liquidations

Bitcoin climbs to $22,600, bringing it closer back to its 200-week moving average. Bitcoin is continuing its weekly rally with a push beyond $22,000, bringing the crypto market back to a market cap of over $1 trillion. The pump has triggered another avalanche of liquidations across digital asset exchanges. Bitcoin...
ambcrypto.com

Algorand’s new announcement raises hopes of move to DeFi… Details inside

Algorand embraced a new self-custody exchange as part of a deeper focus on DeFi. ALGO bulls regained control, but the stakes remained high as directional uncertainty crept in. Algorand [ALGO] revealed a new development on 19 January, which could underscore a potential strategy to tap into growth through DeFi. The blockchain network revealed that the C3 Protocol has rolled out a new self-custody exchange called “C3.”
ambcrypto.com

CRV becomes the most traded token among Ethereum whales but…

CRV extends gains amid increased whale activity. ETH whales contribute to the demand for CRV despite being heavily overbought. Curve Finance’s native token CRV just jumped to the top of the list of most traded crypto tokens among ETH whales. This outcome may pave the way for the next major price move for CRV given its current position.
ambcrypto.com

Curve Finance to increase pools with additional gauges on Ethereum

The whales on Curve Finance have requested for more gauges to be added to Ethereum. CRV was significantly overbought at press time and might be due for a price correction. Following a request from whale addresses on its platform, Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve Finance has put forward a proposal to add more gauges to its liquidity pools on Ethereum.
investing.com

Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run

© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Staking Reaches 16.16 million ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade

According to Glassnode on-chain data, Ethereum staking has reached an all-time high of over 16.16 million ETH which has been deposited into the beacon chain. The 16.16 million ETH figure consists of over 13.28% of the total Ether supply and represents $26.13 billion at current prices. As per the data,...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin derivatives data shows room for BTC price to move higher this week

This week Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to a 2023 high at $23,100 and the move followed a notable recovery in traditional markets, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which gained 2.9% on Jan. 20. Economic data continues to boost investors' hope that the United States Federal Reserve will reduce the pace...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ

In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
TEXAS STATE

