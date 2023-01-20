ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside the Magic

“Disney Adult” Climbs Into EPCOT Fountain, Bystanders Look on In Horror

In 2022, we reported numerous incidents of Guests climbing into restricted fountains at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort, and more. Some Guests dipped their toes in the water, while others climbed all the way in for a photo op. Another disturbing 2022 trend saw Guests “cooling...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Park Bakery Closes Doors Permanently

A fan-favorite bakery at Southern California’s Disney Resort has officially shuttered, according to recent reports. One of the best parts of the Disney experience is the food. Most Disney Fanatics can agree on this. Every Guest has their chosen eatery or restaurant they would like to frequent and enjoy tasty treats and offerings from.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside the Magic

Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End

A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
LUBBOCK, TX
Toni Koraza

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Really Wants Disney Gone

Disney’s decades-long deal with the Sunshine State is about to end soon. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would request state officials to exert control over special local government powers once held by Disney World. He also went after Disney last year for disagreeing with one of his statements around the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Inside the Magic

Disabled Disneyland Guest Faints After Being Unable to Exit Ride Without Climbing Stairs

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Almost every line at the Disney Parks is wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL

