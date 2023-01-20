Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Lack of action in the PA House causing "frustration" for members
Harrisburg, PA — Frustrations are mounting at the State Capitol where the House remains at a standstill with no end in sight. “It is absolutely frustrating. I believe we were elected to come and get things done in Harrisburg,” said Representative Thomas Kutz, (R) Cumberland County. Today marks...
local21news.com
Tylenol shortage impacting Central PA parents
Supply chain shortages continue to plague the nation, and parents everywhere. As baby formula is still in short supply in some stores, parents are also having trouble finding Tylenol and Motrin in stores. WellSpan Health’s Director of Pediatrics, Dr. Chris Russo said some stores may have Tylenol and Motrin in...
local21news.com
Five homeless remain as crews prepare Mulberry St. encampment for cleanup
Harrisburg, PA — With the deadline for closure, now come and gone, five people still remain at the Mulberry St. Bridge homeless encampment. City officials and homeless advocates are vowing to continue to work with the three men and two women to find them the necessary resources to help them moving forward.
local21news.com
New casino getting ready to open in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A brand-new casino is getting ready to open it's doors in Shippensburg, Cumberland County. Parx Casino Shippensburg is expected to open on Friday, February 23 at 10:00 AM. The 73,000 square foot casino will include 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, in...
local21news.com
City announces plans for Mulberry Street homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg’s homeless population is on the move after the city shut down the encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city said the encampment’s conditions took a turn for the worse during the holidays. Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline described the scene, “So...
local21news.com
FIRE organization sues Dauphin County Parks & Recreation
HARRISBURG, Pa — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is suing Dauphin County Parks and Recreation over censorship concerns. In June of 2022, two residents went to Fort Hunter Park to collect petition signatures. They were then told by officials from Dauphin County Parks and Recreation that Dauphin...
local21news.com
Students build future cities representing climate change
HARRISBURG, Pa — The annual Future City competition recently took place at the Whitaker Center. The topic of the future cities changes every year. Sixth, seventh, and eighth graders from schools throughout Central Pennsylvania built models representing climate-resilient cities of the future. “The purpose of it is to encourage...
local21news.com
Community group hosting 'Parent Cafes' to connect adults with similar experiences
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — There’s no guidebook to life, we’re all just trying to get through together. A group in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties is connecting parents to provide a little support and friendship. “This reality that we’re in,” said director of early childhood and family...
local21news.com
Historic buildings on Gettysburg battlefield now available for short-term vacation rentals
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Here's your chance to experience the history of Gettysburg National Military Park in a brand-new way. Through The National Park Service Historic Leasing Program people have a unique opportunity to stay overnight in a historic structure on the battlefield. Four buildings at the Gettysburg...
local21news.com
House fire traps and injures one in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on scene working to put out a fire that has injured one after they were trapped inside the building. According to dispatch, one person was pulled out of the fire after being trapped inside the home. Fire crews were called to the...
local21news.com
More on the menu: New restaurants to open in 2023, overcome economic pressures
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHP) – You might recognize Vito Serradella from Vito’s Italian Restaurant on the West Shore. Now, the restaurant owner is expanding his business. “It’s like a dream come true,” he told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. Luna Italian Cuisine is under construction, expected...
local21news.com
Missing 16-year-old likely at unknown friend's home in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently searching for 16-year-old Katera Geyer, who they believe is at an unknown acquaintance's home. According to Penbrook Borough Police, Geyer was reported missing on Monday. Authorities say Geyer is a white teen with brown eyes and brown hair, is 5'4", and...
local21news.com
Video goes viral after person pays Lititz parking ticket with 150 dimes
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lititz Borough Police got quite the surprise one morning after they received a very weighty envelope with 13 stamps on it. In a video that has now gone viral at 130,000 views, police had fun with the odd payment received on Jan. 11, breaking down exactly how much the total delivery cost.
local21news.com
Cows on the run from police after escaping farm in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Yes, that photo you're seeing is real. York County Regional Police Department say that on Jan. 17 at around 12:25 a.m., numerous cows had escaped from a pasture. Roaming the 300 block of Chestnut St., authorities say the cows were eventually located and escorted...
local21news.com
Four allegedly spray doe urine on woman in Walmart parking lot in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested four individuals who they say sprayed urine on a woman as they drove by her in a Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Gettysburg, the incident happened on Jan. 8 at 6:26 p.m. at a Walmart on 1270 York Rd.
local21news.com
Woman located and is safe following search in York County, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Authorities say the woman has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County are searching for a 21-year-old woman with special needs to walked away from her home on Monday, officials say. According to authorities, a search for...
local21news.com
Multiple cars broken into at dog park in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are advising many to keep their belongings out of sight and their cars locked after two cars were broken into on Friday night. According to Upper Allen Police, the thefts happened at the Upper Allen Dog Park on 321 Gettysburg Pike between 5 p.m. and 5:25 p.m.
local21news.com
Wet snowy mix could be expected this afternoon, leading to a cloudy week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Rain will continue this afternoon. A little wet snow may mix in as well, especially along and northwest of I-81. The rain/snow mix will wrap up quickly by tomorrow morning. Winter weather impacts are expected to be minimal with up to an inch possible across the higher terrain of Mifflin, Perry, Juniata, and northern Dauphin. A thin glaze of ice is also possible. Some roads may become briefly slick this afternoon and evening in those areas. The rest of Central PA will see plain rain. More wet weather is likely on Wednesday. This system also has the potential mix with a little bit of snow as well. Impacts again, look minimal. Colder air will follow for the second half of next week with highs in the 30s.
local21news.com
Possible slush to start Monday off ahead of midweek snow threat
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Rain will mix back with some wet snow this morning with very light and slushy accumulations possible over the higher terrain. Winter weather impacts are expected to be minimal but to be prepared to run into a few slick spots, especially along and NW of 81 through mid morning. It will turn breezy as we dry out this afternoon with highs in the low 40s.
