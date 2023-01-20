ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Lack of action in the PA House causing "frustration" for members

Harrisburg, PA — Frustrations are mounting at the State Capitol where the House remains at a standstill with no end in sight. “It is absolutely frustrating. I believe we were elected to come and get things done in Harrisburg,” said Representative Thomas Kutz, (R) Cumberland County. Today marks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Tylenol shortage impacting Central PA parents

Supply chain shortages continue to plague the nation, and parents everywhere. As baby formula is still in short supply in some stores, parents are also having trouble finding Tylenol and Motrin in stores. WellSpan Health’s Director of Pediatrics, Dr. Chris Russo said some stores may have Tylenol and Motrin in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Five homeless remain as crews prepare Mulberry St. encampment for cleanup

Harrisburg, PA — With the deadline for closure, now come and gone, five people still remain at the Mulberry St. Bridge homeless encampment. City officials and homeless advocates are vowing to continue to work with the three men and two women to find them the necessary resources to help them moving forward.
local21news.com

New casino getting ready to open in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A brand-new casino is getting ready to open it's doors in Shippensburg, Cumberland County. Parx Casino Shippensburg is expected to open on Friday, February 23 at 10:00 AM. The 73,000 square foot casino will include 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

City announces plans for Mulberry Street homeless encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg’s homeless population is on the move after the city shut down the encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city said the encampment’s conditions took a turn for the worse during the holidays. Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline described the scene, “So...
local21news.com

FIRE organization sues Dauphin County Parks & Recreation

HARRISBURG, Pa — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is suing Dauphin County Parks and Recreation over censorship concerns. In June of 2022, two residents went to Fort Hunter Park to collect petition signatures. They were then told by officials from Dauphin County Parks and Recreation that Dauphin...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Students build future cities representing climate change

HARRISBURG, Pa — The annual Future City competition recently took place at the Whitaker Center. The topic of the future cities changes every year. Sixth, seventh, and eighth graders from schools throughout Central Pennsylvania built models representing climate-resilient cities of the future. “The purpose of it is to encourage...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

House fire traps and injures one in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on scene working to put out a fire that has injured one after they were trapped inside the building. According to dispatch, one person was pulled out of the fire after being trapped inside the home. Fire crews were called to the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing 16-year-old likely at unknown friend's home in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently searching for 16-year-old Katera Geyer, who they believe is at an unknown acquaintance's home. According to Penbrook Borough Police, Geyer was reported missing on Monday. Authorities say Geyer is a white teen with brown eyes and brown hair, is 5'4", and...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Video goes viral after person pays Lititz parking ticket with 150 dimes

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lititz Borough Police got quite the surprise one morning after they received a very weighty envelope with 13 stamps on it. In a video that has now gone viral at 130,000 views, police had fun with the odd payment received on Jan. 11, breaking down exactly how much the total delivery cost.
LITITZ, PA
local21news.com

Cows on the run from police after escaping farm in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Yes, that photo you're seeing is real. York County Regional Police Department say that on Jan. 17 at around 12:25 a.m., numerous cows had escaped from a pasture. Roaming the 300 block of Chestnut St., authorities say the cows were eventually located and escorted...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Multiple cars broken into at dog park in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are advising many to keep their belongings out of sight and their cars locked after two cars were broken into on Friday night. According to Upper Allen Police, the thefts happened at the Upper Allen Dog Park on 321 Gettysburg Pike between 5 p.m. and 5:25 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Wet snowy mix could be expected this afternoon, leading to a cloudy week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Rain will continue this afternoon. A little wet snow may mix in as well, especially along and northwest of I-81. The rain/snow mix will wrap up quickly by tomorrow morning. Winter weather impacts are expected to be minimal with up to an inch possible across the higher terrain of Mifflin, Perry, Juniata, and northern Dauphin. A thin glaze of ice is also possible. Some roads may become briefly slick this afternoon and evening in those areas. The rest of Central PA will see plain rain. More wet weather is likely on Wednesday. This system also has the potential mix with a little bit of snow as well. Impacts again, look minimal. Colder air will follow for the second half of next week with highs in the 30s.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Possible slush to start Monday off ahead of midweek snow threat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Rain will mix back with some wet snow this morning with very light and slushy accumulations possible over the higher terrain. Winter weather impacts are expected to be minimal but to be prepared to run into a few slick spots, especially along and NW of 81 through mid morning. It will turn breezy as we dry out this afternoon with highs in the low 40s.
HARRISBURG, PA

