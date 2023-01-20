DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Rain will continue this afternoon. A little wet snow may mix in as well, especially along and northwest of I-81. The rain/snow mix will wrap up quickly by tomorrow morning. Winter weather impacts are expected to be minimal with up to an inch possible across the higher terrain of Mifflin, Perry, Juniata, and northern Dauphin. A thin glaze of ice is also possible. Some roads may become briefly slick this afternoon and evening in those areas. The rest of Central PA will see plain rain. More wet weather is likely on Wednesday. This system also has the potential mix with a little bit of snow as well. Impacts again, look minimal. Colder air will follow for the second half of next week with highs in the 30s.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO