Read full article on original website
Related
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Jeremy Ruehlemann dead: Model dies aged 27 as Christian Siriano pays tribute to ‘one of my muses’
FASHION model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died at the age of just 27. Well-known designer Christian Siriano paid tribute to the New Jersey native as "one of my muses". “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” Siriano captioned the post.
Khloe Kardashian Mourns Tristan Thompson’s Mom Andrea 2 Weeks After Death: ‘I Feel Numb’
Khloe Kardashian is in mourning after ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s mother Andrea died from a fatal heart attack. The Good American founder, 38, took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 23 as she posted a tribute for the Toronto native 17 days after her passing. “I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb,” Khloe began.
Alden Ehrenreich, Star of Sundance’s Biggest Sale Thus Far, Charts His Big Year Ahead
Notable past credits: Ehrenreich was discovered by none other than Steven Spielberg while at a Bat Mitzvah. The actor, now 33, broke out in the 2016 Coen brothers movie “Hail, Caesar!” and would go on to star as Han Solo in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”
George Santos Tried To Roast Comedians, And It Went About As Well As You’d Expect
The serially lying lawmaker complained that skits about him on late-night TV are "terrible."
Comments / 0