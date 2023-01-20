Khloe Kardashian is in mourning after ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s mother Andrea died from a fatal heart attack. The Good American founder, 38, took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 23 as she posted a tribute for the Toronto native 17 days after her passing. “I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb,” Khloe began.

1 HOUR AGO