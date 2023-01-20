Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Fans Argue About “Lazy” Disney Park Ride
Disney fans are passionate, devoted, and care deeply about their Disney experience. It’s no wonder, then, that a recent debate where a Disney Guest called one beloved Disney Park ride “lazy” turned into a full-on argument about it. There’s nothing quite like a Disney vacation. Whether you...
disneyfanatic.com
Guests Notice Bizarre Discrepancies In Disney100 Decor
Even though Disney Parks and the team behind the Disney rides or shows (such as Imagineers from Walt Disney Imagineering) are known for their attention to detail, errors or mishaps can still occur — especially when Disney is rolling out a sweeping brand-new campaign for the 100th anniversary of Disneyland Resort in California!
disneyfanatic.com
Could Disney Put Splash Mountain Easter Eggs in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?
If you ride The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh at Magic Kingdom Park, and you look closely when you pass through Owl’s broken house, you will see a picture of Mr. Toad giving Owl the deed to the ride area. That is because Winnie the Pooh’s ride was originally Walt Disney World’s version of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, which is still active at Disneyland Park in Southern California. It is a subtle yet touching easter egg to a key ride and character in Disney history.
disneyfanatic.com
Does Disney Own One Too Many Properties? Report Says Company Hurting Itself
Disney fans who are unhappy with the Walt Disney Company might feel validated by this recent article, which argues the Mouse House is “dangerous,” and “hurting itself.”. The Walt Disney Company is an unparalleled media giant in many ways. The Mouse House is a pioneer in the...
disneyfanatic.com
Confirmed: Disney Genie+ Has Made Lines WORSE
In 2021, Disney made a very controversial announcement — they would be getting rid of the very popular free FastPass system and replacing it with a paid-for system called Disney Genie+. Genie+ would work a lot like the MaxPass system that had been in place at Disneyland Resort before the Parks were forced to shut down because of COVID. Genie+ made its Disney World debut in October 2021 and then came to Disneyland Resort a couple of months later, in December 2021.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Competitor Throws Out Savage Tweets About Splash Mountain Closure
On January 22, Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort rode the classic Magic Kingdom attraction Splash Mountain for the last time. After 30 years, Disney is closing the attraction at both Disneyland Resort and Disney World and turning it into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Throughout the day, wait times averaged more than three hours, with Guests even snagging water from the attraction to sell online. Cast Members were the last ones to ride the attraction, as a crowd watched and cheered.
disneyfanatic.com
#SaveSplashMountain Trends on Disney Ride’s Last Day
As Disney fans get their last Splash Mountain experience at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, others continued the fight and debate over the log-flume ride’s removal on social media, as #SaveSplashMountain has been trending all day. There have been several different forms of fan pressure to save...
disneyfanatic.com
When Will Disney Pay Attention? Classic Attraction in Disarray
It’s a sad day when fans expose the lack of maintenance and care that goes into some of Disney’s classic and beloved rides at the Parks. While the Walt Disney Company is busy making big strides through Walt Disney Imagineering to address the retheme of rides like Splash Mountain. We noted the ride had some record-breaking wait times for fans clamoring to get their last ride in and also found out that Walt Disney World Cast Members had the unique honor of being the very last people to ride the wonderful attraction before it shut down for its retheme. A retheme that Disney has wasted no time in addressing.
disneyfanatic.com
Walls Bulge as Water Leaks Into Deluxe Disney World Resort
When you visit the Walt Disney World Resort, there are so many amazing experiences that await you. From enjoying the dozens of fun attractions at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT, to dining on some of the most delicious food you will ever eat, and staying at hotels that transport you to another world, Disney World vacations are always memorable experiences.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Adult Breaks Down at Sight of Disney Castle, Internet Mocks Her
It’s well known that Disney fans care deeply about the Disney Parks and the Disney experience. Except recently, one Disney adult was mocked for her breaking down at the sight of a Disney Park castle. The Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are well-known Disney vacation spots, and...
disneyfanatic.com
Fan Praises Unexpected Disney World Experience
For some Disney fans, staying in a Deluxe Resort during a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is a crucial part of the Disney customer experience. Resorts like the Grand Floridian, Polynesian, or Animal Kingdom Lodge can certainly be lovely Disney Resorts for a vacation, whether you are traveling with your significant other, or your family, or some Disney Adult friends.
disneyfanatic.com
Will Splash Mountain’s Closure Affect Wait Times Across Magic Kingdom?
Walt Disney World Resort just closed one of its most iconic and arguably popular E-Ticket rides. After all, it was one of the Magic Kingdom’s Mountain Trio: Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Splash Mountain. But now that the third mountain had been taken down, we started to wonder what that meant for the rest of the Park in terms of wait times and crowd levels.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Releases More Details About New Fireworks Show!
On January 27, The Walt Disney Company will begin celebrating its 100th anniversary. While Disney has said that all of its theme parks will honor the special anniversary, most of the celebration will take place at The Happiest Place on Earth — Disneyland Resort. Disney100 merchandise is already on sale at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District, and on January 27, Guests will be able to indulge in special meal offerings and watch two brand-new nighttime spectaculars!
disneyfanatic.com
“Why Can’t They Do This in Disney World?” Fans Gush Over Disney Character
Disney Parks fans celebrated a wonderful magical moment with a Disney character, exclaiming how they were glad to see the Disney magic alive and well. One of the biggest draws of a Disney Park visit is the potential for a Disney character interaction. Between character meet ‘n’ greets, character dining, and the myriad photo ops and chances to meet your favorites and live out some of your most magical fantasies. Whether visiting Disneyland Resort or its Central Florida counterpart, the Walt Disney World Resort, this is certainly one of the biggest draws of going to a Disney Theme Park!
disneyfanatic.com
Universal Calls Out Disney Fans For Selling Ridiculous Merchandise
There are so many merchandise options when you visit a Disney theme park. Everything from home decor, clothing, toys, snacks, and more. When certain in-demand items are released, they quickly sell out and are posted on the sites like eBay for a lot more money. Heck, some Guests even try to make a profit off things Disney has given out for free. While it’s true that huge Disney fans will shell out some serious cash for almost everything, some Guests may have taken things too far this time.
disneyfanatic.com
A Farewell Letter to Splash Mountain
Dear Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, Br’er Bear, and all of the other critters of Splash Mountain,. Well, y’all, it has truly been a Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah time. But it is time to be moving along. Like all good things, our fun in The Laughin’ Place has come to an end, and I wanted to take a moment today to say thank you for the thrills, the laughs, and the memories.
disneyfanatic.com
Social Media Has a Field Day When Woman Admits She Named Daughter After Disney Attraction
When it comes to Disney fandom, there are so many ways that people express their Disney love. Some wear Disney clothes, and others decorate their house with Disney furniture. Those who want to show a more permanent love may get a Disney tattoo. And then there are those who love Disney so much that they use Disney for name inspiration — not just for their pets, but also for their children. Some of the more popular Disney names include Elsa, Tiana, Aurora, Belle, and Flynn.
Comments / 0