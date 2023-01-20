It’s a sad day when fans expose the lack of maintenance and care that goes into some of Disney’s classic and beloved rides at the Parks. While the Walt Disney Company is busy making big strides through Walt Disney Imagineering to address the retheme of rides like Splash Mountain. We noted the ride had some record-breaking wait times for fans clamoring to get their last ride in and also found out that Walt Disney World Cast Members had the unique honor of being the very last people to ride the wonderful attraction before it shut down for its retheme. A retheme that Disney has wasted no time in addressing.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO