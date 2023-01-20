ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

Lindsey Properties to repurpose 3 historic downtown Conroe buildings for new Flour-ish site, lofts

The Simonton-Cable building will host Flour-ish, space for a drive-thru coffee shop, retail, executive suites and a rooftop terrace. (Rendering courtesy Lindsey Properties) Lindsey Properties, a family-owned commercial real estate company in Conroe, is redeveloping three historic downtown Conroe buildings. Owners Curtis and Melanie Lindsey, along with their son Noble,...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Southern Pineapple Boutique relocates to downtown Tomball

Southern Pineapple Boutique is now located in downtown Tomball after relocating in mid-November. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Southern Pineapple Boutique, a women’s clothing boutique and salon, relocated to 103 W. Main St., Tomball, in mid-November, owner Breann Williams confirmed via email Jan. 19. Previously located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, Williams said the boutique relocated for more space.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Glo Sun Spa opens new location in Creekside Park West

Glo Sun Spa opened its newest location on Jan. 3 (Courtesy Glo Sun Spa) Tanning salon and spa chain Glo Sun Spa officially opened Jan. 3 in Creekside Park West. The salon offers a variety of coolsculpting and cryotherapy treatments as well as UV and spray tans. Customers can book an appointment over the phone or walk in. Glo Sun Spa is located at 26435 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. 750, Tomball. 281-419-3826. www.glosunspa.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Malibu Nail Lounge opens Conroe location

Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. The business offers all nail services—including acrylics, solar, dipping organic gel nails, shellac manicures and pedicures—as well as lashes, facials and waxing treatments. The lounge also offers guests a complementary bar and drinks, a kids area, and private rooms to accommodate special events.
CONROE, TX
WFAA

Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area

HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. It started in the Sienna area and moved to the northeast. The National...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland City Council adds new propositions to prospective drainage bond

The Pearland City Hall was filled with citizen attendees as the city council finalized a list of projects for a prospective May bond election. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) The Pearland City Council chose to include some facility and park improvement projects in the upcoming May drainage bond at a regular Jan. 23 meeting, the final meeting before the deadline for calling the bond.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

