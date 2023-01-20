Read full article on original website
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Launches New Round of Public Housing Applications After Four-Year HiatusAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Hundreds of homes to be developed in Lake Houston area after housing market stagnation
Bluewater at Balmoral will consist of 92 three- and four-bedroom homes across 16 buildings, ranging in size from from 1,400-1,800 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Wan Bridge) Nearly 1,300 housing units will be constructed in new neighborhoods across the Lake Houston area in 2022 with hundreds of additional units also coming to existing communities.
Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center to open in May
The Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center is anticipated to open in 2023 in Grand Central Park. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) The Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center, which has been in the works since 2015, is anticipated to finish up construction and open in 2023. The hotel will...
Lindsey Properties to repurpose 3 historic downtown Conroe buildings for new Flour-ish site, lofts
The Simonton-Cable building will host Flour-ish, space for a drive-thru coffee shop, retail, executive suites and a rooftop terrace. (Rendering courtesy Lindsey Properties) Lindsey Properties, a family-owned commercial real estate company in Conroe, is redeveloping three historic downtown Conroe buildings. Owners Curtis and Melanie Lindsey, along with their son Noble,...
Discover April Sound, the featured neighborhood for January
The featured neighborhood for January is April Sound. (Courtesy Canva) Year over year in December, data shows the median price of homes sold rose in all eight Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes with Montgomery ZIP code 77356 seeing the biggest jump. As prices trended up, the number of homes sold...
Community snapshot: The Woodlands area's population, demographics and other local data
Check out the local population, demographics and other data for The Woodlands and nearby areas. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The median household income in The Woodlands is the highest in the region at more than $130,000 in 2021, and more than 63% of residents have at least a bachelor’s degree.
HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball to begin postpartum space expansion
HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball is planning renovations to its hospital in 2023. (Courtesy HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball) HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball will begin renovations to its postpartum space this year, with an anticipated completion date sometime in 2024, said Robert Marmerstein, the chief executive officer of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Southern Pineapple Boutique relocates to downtown Tomball
Southern Pineapple Boutique is now located in downtown Tomball after relocating in mid-November. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Southern Pineapple Boutique, a women’s clothing boutique and salon, relocated to 103 W. Main St., Tomball, in mid-November, owner Breann Williams confirmed via email Jan. 19. Previously located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, Williams said the boutique relocated for more space.
Houstonians weigh in on proposed $55M Montrose Boulevard project
Dozens of Houstonians gathered at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Montrose on Jan. 23 to learn about proposed plans for $55 million in improvements along a stretch of Montrose Boulevard where development is booming. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Dozens of Houstonians gathered at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Montrose on Jan....
4 upcoming transportation projects in the Lake Houston area that you should know about
Roads without adequate striping to identify lanes are raising concerns about safety for several members of Houston City Council. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Here are four upcoming transportation projects to know about for 2023. Houston faces large road striping backlog in 2023. Roads without adequate striping to identify lanes are raising...
Spanish Village to close in Third Ward; owner announces new restaurant coming soon
Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31. (Courtesy Kristen Gilliam) Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31, according to an announcement made by restaurant officials in January.
Glo Sun Spa opens new location in Creekside Park West
Glo Sun Spa opened its newest location on Jan. 3 (Courtesy Glo Sun Spa) Tanning salon and spa chain Glo Sun Spa officially opened Jan. 3 in Creekside Park West. The salon offers a variety of coolsculpting and cryotherapy treatments as well as UV and spray tans. Customers can book an appointment over the phone or walk in. Glo Sun Spa is located at 26435 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. 750, Tomball. 281-419-3826. www.glosunspa.com.
City Council to begin adoption of 2023 Sugar Land Mobility Master Plan in February
The mobility master plan is a strategic plan with the core themes of enhancing mobility and providing citywide guidance for all types of transportation. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Armed with resident surveys and more than a year of design and planning, the city of Sugar Land plans to unveil the 2023 Mobility Master Plan in February.
US Navy veteran opens Brightway Insurance branch in River Oaks
The new branch of Brightway, The StarTex Agency is located at 3334 Richmond Ave., Ste. 123, Houston. (Courtesy Google Maps) Chris Perkins, a former U.S. Navy specialist who spent time aboard the USS Guardian and the USS Warrior, has transitioned into the insurance industry. Perkins—a Houstonian who earned his bachelor's...
Pearland City Council approves property use by new driving school
Pearland City Council approved a conditional-use permit for a new driving school at an office off Kingsley Drive. (Community Impact file photo) The Pearland City Council approved a conditional-use permit to allow an automobile driving school to use an existing office space at Ste. 1130 off Kingsley Drive south of Broadway Street.
Sugar Land releases tentative Imperial Char House land use map, will hold public hearing
The Imperial Sugar Char House is a hotbed of discussion after boutique development firm PUMA announced in December that it will develop a multipurpose shopping and living district. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) A tentative land use map for the Imperial Sugar Char House development project is available ahead of the Jan....
Malibu Nail Lounge opens Conroe location
Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. The business offers all nail services—including acrylics, solar, dipping organic gel nails, shellac manicures and pedicures—as well as lashes, facials and waxing treatments. The lounge also offers guests a complementary bar and drinks, a kids area, and private rooms to accommodate special events.
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area
HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. It started in the Sienna area and moved to the northeast. The National...
Mercer Botanic Gardens reopens visitor center 6 years after Hurricane Harvey
The Mercer Botanic Gardens Visitor Center has reopened to guests after sustaining damage from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, according to a Jan. 19 news release from Harris County Precinct 3. (Courtesy Harris County Precinct 3) After being damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the newly renovated Mercer Botanic Gardens Visitor...
Pearland City Council adds new propositions to prospective drainage bond
The Pearland City Hall was filled with citizen attendees as the city council finalized a list of projects for a prospective May bond election. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) The Pearland City Council chose to include some facility and park improvement projects in the upcoming May drainage bond at a regular Jan. 23 meeting, the final meeting before the deadline for calling the bond.
Woman-led micro-winery to open in Missouri City
Wine Vibes, a micro-winery, will open Feb. 7. (Courtesy Pexels) Wine Vibes, a 4,181-square-foot “micro-winery,” is opening in Missouri City on Feb. 7 in Sienna Crossing, a new development in the Sienna neighborhood. At the winery, guests will be able to do tastings, bottle wine and design custom...
