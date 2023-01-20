ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

USA Today: Rep. George Santos and Mary Peltola have something in common — resumes that don’t hold up

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDSki_0kLzejx800

USA Today looked into the claims of congressional members to see if Rep. George Santos was the only one who has embellished his resume What it found out was that Rep. Mary Peltola also has stretched her educational credentials, when she reported she had four years of college, when her alma mater can only account for two.

“One of the discrepancies was Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola, D-Alaska, whose congressional biography states she attended the University of Northern Colorado from 1991 to 1994. The university confirmed her attendance, but only from 1991 to spring 1993. And it added in an email, “’our records reflect that no entity has requested this information except for you, today.'”

That’s an educational embellishment of at least 25% or even 50%. If she started in the fall of 1991 and left in the spring of 1993, it’s really just a two-year attendance. Peltola’s office did not respond to requests for comment, USA Today wrote.

When she was in the Alaska House, Peltola’s official education biography was more expansive on the Legislature’s website, as published in in 2008, but she still said she attended University of Northern Colorado for from 1991-94:

Education:

University of Northern Colorado, 1991-94

University of Alaska Fairbanks, 1994-95

University of Alaska Southeast, 1995-97

University of Alaska Anchorage, 1997-98

Rep. Santos, a Republican from Long Island, NY, claimed to have degrees from Baruch College and New York University, neither of which have a record of Santos earning any degree – a fact only publicized after he was elected in November, the newspaper reported.

The reporter checked 93 freshmen elected in 2022, and all of their credentials held up to scrutiny, except for those of Santos, Peltola, and Troy Carter of Louisiana. Educational background checks for 91 out of 93 freshman members held up, in most cases for all of their cited degrees. About a dozen universities did not respond and the two discrepancies that emerged both were minor compared to Santos’ embellishment.

“Rep. Troy Carter, D-Louisiana, stated on his congressional website that he earned a Master of Business Administration from Holy Cross University, which in 2021 said Carter earned a Master of Science in Management, “a degree that typically takes less time to complete than an MBA.”

About a dozen of the newspaper’s background queries yielded no response from the corresponding universities.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to

Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Congress Has No Idea if George Santos Can Legally Serve in Congress

Of the many questions surrounding serial fabulist George Santos as he joins the new Congress, one of the most basic is also one of the hardest to answer conclusively: Has he been a U.S. citizen for seven years, one of the three requirements for the job specifically listed in the Constitution?
Daily Beast

The Shadow Race to Replace George Santos Has Already Begun

Rep. George Santos hasn’t resigned. He hasn’t even publicly said that he won’t run for re-election in 2024. But the shadow race to replace him has already begun. In New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which Santos continues to represent despite growing calls to step down, political operators on both sides of the aisle are plotting their next moves.
The Independent

‘He was weird’: Publisher of Long Island newspaper that exposed Santos knew something was up years before election win

The publisher of a Long Island newspaper that wrote the first exposé on George Santos said he suspected the congressman’s bad motivations during their first meeting, which took place years before his election win.Grant Lally, the publisher of the North Shore Leader, thought he was a “completely non-serious candidate” after meeting him in 2020, during Mr Santos’ first run for office.“He was weird,” Mr Lally told The Independent. “He acted strangely, he boasted, and at the same time he seemed to bask almost like a child in the attention he was getting.”Mr Santos, who took his seat in the...
FLORIDA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy