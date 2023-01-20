Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Fatal Elizabethtown accident raises question: Who makes sure tall signs are safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Denny’s restaurant sign that partially toppled in high winds last week wasn’t particularly out of place in Elizabethtown, Ky. — nor along most any interstate exit in the country. The 2,600-pound projectile landed on a car in the parking lot below...
wdrb.com
Netflix to start charging for password sharing by the end of March
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Netflix announced it will charge users for sharing their password starting at the end of March. The streaming service didn't release a specific date when the charge will take affect or how the policy will work. Netflix said more than 100 million households use account sharing,...
wdrb.com
'It's not fair' | McConnell addresses Louisville violence on Senate floor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A series of major crimes in several states has broken communities and families all over the U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke about violence Wednesday on the Senate floor. He said it's not fair that people are traumatized or forced to live in fear. "My...
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused of groping men may be tied to incident in Canada
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher with Jefferson County Public Schools accused of dressing up like a woman and groping men may have also gone international. Michael Mascardo now faces eight total charges after more alleged victims came forward -- and now police are trying to connect him to an incident in Canada.
wdrb.com
INDOT shares update on 'Improve 64' project coming to Floyd County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public was given the chance to provide feedback Tuesday evening about improvements coming to Interstate 64 in Floyd County, Indiana. Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) provided an update Tuesday evening on the results of its Improve 64 project noise analysis. Improve 64...
wdrb.com
Developer submits application to tear down 2 buildings at Urban Government Center ahead of public hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Developers for the old Louisville Urban Government Center have formally submitted an application to tear down several buildings. Metro Council's Planning Commission will hold a public meeting next month to hear public input about the plans to tear down two buildings at the Urban Government Center.
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
wdrb.com
Louisville police asking for public to vote daily so officer can win national award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer has been nominated for a national award, and LMPD is asking for the public to send in their votes so he can snag the top honor. According to a news release from LMPD, Officer Cody Woolston was nominated for a 2023...
wdrb.com
Charlestown leaders hold 'Growth Summit' as city looks to future development
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The growth of one southern Indiana city is prompting area leaders to closely look at what they can do to control it, while still looking toward the future. Charlestown is coping with growing pains. "We have been trying to play catch-up with our infrastructure, our utilities,...
wdrb.com
Louisville mayor, Park Alliance announce 15-year plan to restore Metro park system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year plan to restore equality within Louisville's park system was unveiled on Wednesday. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and the Parks Alliance of Louisville announced the Parks For All Action Plan. The long-term plan is focused on ending underfunding of the Louisville Metro Park System. In...
wdrb.com
Major donation | Clarksville leaders issue challenge to southern Indiana to help homeless shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana town is challenging others to help a homeless shelter change lives. The town of Clarksville's council voted to make a major donation to the Catalyst Rescue Mission, and its issuing a challenge to others to step up, as well. The mission is getting a $50,000 donation along with an old Clarksville Police car to help transport those the shelter is housing.
wdrb.com
Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
wdrb.com
Nonprofit Turnaround Resource Center leading food drives in Bullitt County
LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WDRB) -- A growing nonprofit based in Lebanon Junction is supporting people who need it most. Turnaround Resource Center was founded in 2017 by Jennie Maness, who was born and raised in Lebanon Junction. She wanted to create an organization that holistically provided support for people in need.
wdrb.com
Year or more wait for Louisville defendants needing competency evaluations before trial has been cut in half
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As recently as this past summer, the wait for a defendant in Louisville to get a competency evaluation at Kentucky’s state-run psychiatric center was a year or more, leaving people jailed indefinitely and victims unsure when they would get any resolution. Now, however, that...
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville mayor unveils $30 million plan to revitalize city park in Bullitt County
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mayor of Shepherdsville has unveiled a multi-million dollar project to revitalize the city's main park. Newly-elected Mayor Jose Cubero is pushing for a project to enliven Shepherdsville Park. Cubero believes the city's main park is underutilized, which is why he is bringing forward a $30 million vision to transform the park into an entertainment and sports center.
wdrb.com
Officials hear 9 recommendations from high school students to improve safety at Kentucky schools
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky education officials heard from several high school students Tuesday about what they think should be done to improve safety at Kentucky schools. The members of the Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner's Student Advisory Council presented nine safety recommendations. Those nine recommendations were released in a...
wdrb.com
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
wdrb.com
3 dead after house fire in Jennings County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least three people have died in a house fire in northern Columbia Township, according to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a fully involved house fire around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office and fire crews contacted the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office to lead the investigation into the cause of the fire.
wdrb.com
Former Louisville Metro Corrections officer sentenced to three years in prison for use of excessive force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Corrections officer convicted of using excessive force when he attacked an inmate, breaking his jaw, was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison. Darrell Taylor was facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him...
wdrb.com
Coroner: Man killed in 'industrial accident' at LG&E Mill Creek Plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died while working at a Louisville Gas & Electric facility late Monday night, according to the Jefferson County coroner's office. Michael Sallengs, 41, was killed around 11:45 p.m. at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway, the office said. The cause of death...
