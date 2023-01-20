ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Netflix to start charging for password sharing by the end of March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Netflix announced it will charge users for sharing their password starting at the end of March. The streaming service didn't release a specific date when the charge will take affect or how the policy will work. Netflix said more than 100 million households use account sharing,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

INDOT shares update on 'Improve 64' project coming to Floyd County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public was given the chance to provide feedback Tuesday evening about improvements coming to Interstate 64 in Floyd County, Indiana. Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) provided an update Tuesday evening on the results of its Improve 64 project noise analysis. Improve 64...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Major donation | Clarksville leaders issue challenge to southern Indiana to help homeless shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana town is challenging others to help a homeless shelter change lives. The town of Clarksville's council voted to make a major donation to the Catalyst Rescue Mission, and its issuing a challenge to others to step up, as well. The mission is getting a $50,000 donation along with an old Clarksville Police car to help transport those the shelter is housing.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shepherdsville mayor unveils $30 million plan to revitalize city park in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mayor of Shepherdsville has unveiled a multi-million dollar project to revitalize the city's main park. Newly-elected Mayor Jose Cubero is pushing for a project to enliven Shepherdsville Park. Cubero believes the city's main park is underutilized, which is why he is bringing forward a $30 million vision to transform the park into an entertainment and sports center.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 dead after house fire in Jennings County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least three people have died in a house fire in northern Columbia Township, according to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a fully involved house fire around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office and fire crews contacted the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office to lead the investigation into the cause of the fire.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

