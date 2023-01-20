A new Missouri school-voucher program has already diverted almost $10 million in state tax dollars to private religious schools, which ultimately means less money and support for public education. It’s also an apparent violation of Missouri’s state constitution. Now a lawmaker employed by one of the organizations that operates under the voucher program is pushing legislation to expand the program’s eligibility and funding. That’s a clear conflict of interest and another threat to Missouri’s already-struggling public schools.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO