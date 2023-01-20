Read full article on original website
Senate considering changes to purging voter rolls
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill that would implement steps to purge inactive voters from the rolls evoked strong comments at a Senate hearing Monday. The legislation would require local election authorities to canvass the registration records of all precincts in its jurisdictions every two years.
House committee debates public defender funding and other bills
The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on Monday about a bill that would create a fund for federal grants, private donations and other funds meant to go to public defenders. The committee also discussed three other bills all designed to clarify language or correct oversights from previous legislation.
House committee takes no action on Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program – for now
(The Center Square) – The House Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning Committee on Friday morning ended up taking no action on legislation establishing the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program that would provide 24 monthly payments of up to $7,500 to qualifying participants. The amount paid would be equal...
Missouri AG office 'examining all legal options' against Columbia Public Schools
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is “committed” to pursuing the dismissal of Columbia Public Schools officials who allowed students to attend a diversity celebration last week that included a drag show. “Attorney General Bailey is examining all legal options and remains committed to the termination or resignation of...
As public districts struggle, Missouri siphons tax support to religious schools
A new Missouri school-voucher program has already diverted almost $10 million in state tax dollars to private religious schools, which ultimately means less money and support for public education. It’s also an apparent violation of Missouri’s state constitution. Now a lawmaker employed by one of the organizations that operates under the voucher program is pushing legislation to expand the program’s eligibility and funding. That’s a clear conflict of interest and another threat to Missouri’s already-struggling public schools.
