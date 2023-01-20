Read full article on original website
Valencia's woes continue with 2-2 home draw against Almeria
MADRID (AP) — Valencia struggled again in the Spanish league, twice relinquishing the lead in a 2-2 home draw against Almeria on Monday. Valencia has only won once in its last nine league games. Gennaro Gattuso's team is in 12th place, three points from the relegation zone.
Swiatek, Gauff lose at Australian Open; Korda in 1st Slam QF
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It all came so seemingly easy for Iga Swiatek last season — two Grand Slam trophies, eight titles overall, a 37-match winning streak, a lengthy stay at No. 1 in the rankings. Those accomplishments made everyone else expect constant greatness from Swiatek, which she...
French Cup holder Nantes needs penalties to make round of 16
PARIS (AP) — French Cup holder Nantes needed penalty kicks to win at fifth-tier Thaon and reach the round of 16 on Sunday. After the game finished 0-0, coach Antoine Kombouaré's team held its nerve to win the shootout 4-2.
