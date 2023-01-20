ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

UCLA Offers 2024 OL Isaiah Garcia

UCLA became the latest school to offer Magna (Utah) Cyprus' Isaiah Garcia, the top lineman in Utah in 2024. And in the process, UCLA became the eighth Pac-12 school to offer Garcia, and the 14th school in all. The No. 2 ranked prospect in the Beehive State, the four-star has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Who to look for next season in USC’s 2023 transfer portal class

Even though the 2022 college football season has come to a close, the offseason is just heating up. Once again, USC head coach Lincoln Riley has put the transfer portal to good use; here are some of the key players the Trojans have brought in to bolster their roster. Copper...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Huskies Lose One Mater Dei DB, Turn Their Attention to Another

College football recruiting is never an exact science. Case in point, more than one analyst last week forecast that Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, a 4-star safety from powerhouse Mater Dei High School, would commit to the University of Washington. People were so sure of this happening that one talent sleuth sent video...
SANTA ANA, CA
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?

After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
520sportstalk.com

Sun Devils Close on Furious 16-0 Run, Drop 77-69 to USC

The Sun Devils’ furious run enabled Warren Washington to tie his career high in points with 21. Desmond Cambridge Jr. also had 15, his fourth straight contest in double-figures. Despite two straight defeats, ASU still has 15 wins in its first 20 games for just the eighth time in...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Bronny James Reacts To Report He's Down To 3 Schools

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Times reported that Bronny James narrowed his list of suitors to three schools - Ohio State, USC and Oregon. The report also suggested that James would announce his decision in late February or early March. That makes sense considering that's when Sierra ...
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry

USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls

Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth in Division 1. In Division 2AA, Orange Lutheran is fourth and Tesoro fifth. Pacifica Christian is fourth and Sonora eighth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin eighth in 3AA, La Habra is second, Newport Harbor fourth and Mission Viejo 10th in 3A and St. Margaret’s is fifth and Troy sixth in 4AA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years

Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Flight from Phoenix to Hawaii diverted to Los Angeles

PHOENIX - Officials with American Airlines say one of their flights from Phoenix has been diverted to Los Angeles International Airport. According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
247Sports

247Sports

