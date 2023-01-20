Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
UCLA Offers 2024 OL Isaiah Garcia
UCLA became the latest school to offer Magna (Utah) Cyprus' Isaiah Garcia, the top lineman in Utah in 2024. And in the process, UCLA became the eighth Pac-12 school to offer Garcia, and the 14th school in all. The No. 2 ranked prospect in the Beehive State, the four-star has...
Pac-12 Basketball: UCLA Difficult to KO. Big Men Are Big Again
Who is atop our conference Player of the Year standings this week?
USC football: Trojans offer elite 2026 quarterback
USC has officially entered the Julian Lewis sweepstakes
247Sports
USC to get visit from local top 100 '24 WR Ryan Pellum
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior wide out Ryan Pellum recently cut his list his of schools down 10 but will take a visit to a school who didn’t make his cut this weekend.
USC football: Trojans add former Florida offensive lineman Ethan White via transfer portal
USC football brought in its twelfth transfer portal addition on Monday
uscannenbergmedia.com
Who to look for next season in USC’s 2023 transfer portal class
Even though the 2022 college football season has come to a close, the offseason is just heating up. Once again, USC head coach Lincoln Riley has put the transfer portal to good use; here are some of the key players the Trojans have brought in to bolster their roster. Copper...
Yardbarker
Huskies Lose One Mater Dei DB, Turn Their Attention to Another
College football recruiting is never an exact science. Case in point, more than one analyst last week forecast that Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, a 4-star safety from powerhouse Mater Dei High School, would commit to the University of Washington. People were so sure of this happening that one talent sleuth sent video...
Men's college basketball rankings: Arizona, UCLA lone Pac-12 representatives in AP Top 25 (1/23/23)
Arizona beat UCLA at home 58-52 on Saturday
What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?
After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
No. 11 Arizona ends No. 5 UCLA's 14-game win streak
TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — Arizona spent the first half banging bodies with UCLA and the closing seconds desperately trying to hang on against the Bruins' press. Even through that, the Wildcats kept their composure and came out with what may be their most impressive win of the season.
520sportstalk.com
Sun Devils Close on Furious 16-0 Run, Drop 77-69 to USC
The Sun Devils’ furious run enabled Warren Washington to tie his career high in points with 21. Desmond Cambridge Jr. also had 15, his fourth straight contest in double-figures. Despite two straight defeats, ASU still has 15 wins in its first 20 games for just the eighth time in...
Bronny James Reacts To Report He's Down To 3 Schools
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Times reported that Bronny James narrowed his list of suitors to three schools - Ohio State, USC and Oregon. The report also suggested that James would announce his decision in late February or early March. That makes sense considering that's when Sierra ...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry
USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
ocsportszone.com
OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls
Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth in Division 1. In Division 2AA, Orange Lutheran is fourth and Tesoro fifth. Pacifica Christian is fourth and Sonora eighth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin eighth in 3AA, La Habra is second, Newport Harbor fourth and Mission Viejo 10th in 3A and St. Margaret’s is fifth and Troy sixth in 4AA.
Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym
The noticeable increase in the number of people working out since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold is long overdue. But the most popular gym in the Los Angeles area has not been able to keep up with the demand, leaving many wondering why.
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
Regal movie theaters set to close in Southern California
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
fox10phoenix.com
Flight from Phoenix to Hawaii diverted to Los Angeles
PHOENIX - Officials with American Airlines say one of their flights from Phoenix has been diverted to Los Angeles International Airport. According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer
The owner of Let's Yolk About It, Rebecca Hinderer, brought in chef Hugo Sanchez, who has worked on a variety of cooking competition shows including "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "The Next Food Network Star." The post Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer appeared first on Long Beach Post.
