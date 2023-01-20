Houston Astros FanFest: 17 players including Jeremy Peña, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve to be in attendance

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Small Aircraft Catches Fire after Emergency Landing on Texas HighwaycreteHouston, TX
Texas Hit With Egg Shortage Crisis: Prices Soar As Avian Flu Wipes Out FarmsTy D.Texas State
Related
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charity
"The City of Houston and baseball fans will never get tired of celebrating the Houston Astros and the 2022 World Series Championship. I am grateful to Mayor Kenney for following through on our friendly wager and especially for donating to a Houston-based organization with a mission to end childhood hunger." Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Jose Abreu on Astros Journey: ‘I'm Now Starting a New Process'
Jose Abreu: 'I'm now starting a new process' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox lost a "franchise icon," as Rick Hahn described Jose Abreu, when he opted to sign with the reigning World Series champions this offseason. Abreu, who played nine seasons with the South Side, signed...
Houston Chronicle
Houston Astros interviews: The best of FanFest, Hall of Fame announcement
The Houston Astros returned to Minute Maid Park on Saturday for the team's annual FanFest, celebrating their World Series title run while also providing a look into what 2023 might hold. Various members of the organization took time to speak with the media during Astros FanFest, including manager Dusty Baker,...
Yardbarker
Astros Elect Two Players to Hall of Fame
Former second baseman Bill Doran and longtime play-by-play broadcaster Bill Brown have been elected into the Houston Astros Hall of Fame, the organization announced Saturday. Doran and Brown were elected by the Astros Hall of Fame committee, which consists of former Astros players, current front office staff, current media members and baseball historians.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone, Mets’ Buck Showalter are top-10 managers … barely
Buck Showalter will head to spring training next month as the reigning National League Manager of the Year. But that doesn’t impress the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, who ranked all 30 MLB managers and put the Mets skipper at No. 9 on his list, citing New York’s high payroll and “big expectations.”
Yankees check on free-agent outfielders but seem to ‘rule out’ notable roster addition
Nothing to see here, Yankees fans. New York was left with a hole in left field when Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports “the Yankees are reportedly among a...
Houston Chronicle
Positive Houston Astros injury update emerges regarding key veteran
The Houston Astros' 2023 lineup projects to be a bit more potent than last year's championship squad, and Dusty Baker's team received some positive news regarding one of their most consistent bats on Saturday. Outfielder and designated hitter Michael Brantley is expected to be healthy and ready to play on...
Astros Host FanFest on Saturday
The Houston Astros are hosting a FanFest this Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Chronicle
Astros' Yuli Gurriel reportedly 'moving toward' deal with another team
It appears that Houston Astros fans might have to say goodbye to one of the mainstays of the franchise's golden era. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Saturday that longtime Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel "appears to be moving toward a deal with the Marlins," while adding that nothing is finalized.
Houston Chronicle
Ranking the greatest Houston Astros first basemen of all-time
In light of Yuli Gurriel's possible departure, it’s worth remembering some of the greatest Houston Astros to play first base throughout the franchise's history. The Astros/Colt .45s have only been around for 61 seasons. In the grand scheme of things, that isn’t a terribly long time to have fielded an abundance of all-time greats at the position, so do keep that in mind.
batterypower.com
Dana Brown reportedly the front-runner to be Astros’ next general manager
Atlanta Braves vice president of scouting, Dana Brown has emerged as the “clear front-runner” to become the next general manager of the Houston Astros according to a report by USA Today’s Bob Nightingale. Brown has been mentioned previously in other GM searches and was known to be a candidate for Houston earlier this offseason.
Report: Astros favoring Atlanta executive for general manager opening
The Atlanta executive has been highly touted by current Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos, whom he worked with in the old Montréal Expos organization and Toronto Blue Jays before joining the Braves in 2019.
Comments / 1