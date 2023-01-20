ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Astros FanFest: 17 players including Jeremy Peña, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve to be in attendance

By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Houston Chronicle

Houston Astros interviews: The best of FanFest, Hall of Fame announcement

The Houston Astros returned to Minute Maid Park on Saturday for the team's annual FanFest, celebrating their World Series title run while also providing a look into what 2023 might hold. Various members of the organization took time to speak with the media during Astros FanFest, including manager Dusty Baker,...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros Elect Two Players to Hall of Fame

Former second baseman Bill Doran and longtime play-by-play broadcaster Bill Brown have been elected into the Houston Astros Hall of Fame, the organization announced Saturday. Doran and Brown were elected by the Astros Hall of Fame committee, which consists of former Astros players, current front office staff, current media members and baseball historians.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone, Mets’ Buck Showalter are top-10 managers … barely

Buck Showalter will head to spring training next month as the reigning National League Manager of the Year. But that doesn’t impress the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, who ranked all 30 MLB managers and put the Mets skipper at No. 9 on his list, citing New York’s high payroll and “big expectations.”
Houston Chronicle

Positive Houston Astros injury update emerges regarding key veteran

The Houston Astros' 2023 lineup projects to be a bit more potent than last year's championship squad, and Dusty Baker's team received some positive news regarding one of their most consistent bats on Saturday. Outfielder and designated hitter Michael Brantley is expected to be healthy and ready to play on...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Yuli Gurriel reportedly 'moving toward' deal with another team

It appears that Houston Astros fans might have to say goodbye to one of the mainstays of the franchise's golden era. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Saturday that longtime Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel "appears to be moving toward a deal with the Marlins," while adding that nothing is finalized.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Ranking the greatest Houston Astros first basemen of all-time

In light of Yuli Gurriel's possible departure, it’s worth remembering some of the greatest Houston Astros to play first base throughout the franchise's history. The Astros/Colt .45s have only been around for 61 seasons. In the grand scheme of things, that isn’t a terribly long time to have fielded an abundance of all-time greats at the position, so do keep that in mind.
HOUSTON, TX
batterypower.com

Dana Brown reportedly the front-runner to be Astros’ next general manager

Atlanta Braves vice president of scouting, Dana Brown has emerged as the “clear front-runner” to become the next general manager of the Houston Astros according to a report by USA Today’s Bob Nightingale. Brown has been mentioned previously in other GM searches and was known to be a candidate for Houston earlier this offseason.
HOUSTON, TX

