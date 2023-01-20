Read full article on original website
disneyfanatic.com
Disney CEO Faces Backlash From His Own Fans
Last summer, the average Disney Parks and Disney Resorts fan might have said that the Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek was their least favorite Disney employee — and many Disney fans would also have danced with glee upon learning that, in just a few weeks, there would be an upheaval at the Walt Disney Company that would oust Bob Chapek and bring back former Disney CEO Bob Iger (who had stayed on, despite being retired, for a cushy consulting gig).
Disney’s $5,000-per-package Star Wars-themed hotel is slashing prices as Bob Iger navigates his latest headache
Struggling to attract guests to its Star Wars-themed hotel, Disney is cutting prices and rebooking guests to plug gaps in demand. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda—Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images. Walt Disney’s Star Wars-themed Orlando hotel dubbed the Galactic Starcruiser is turning into the latest potential headache for Bob...
disneyfanatic.com
Walt Disney Company Already Paying For Its Mistakes from 2022
While the Walt Disney Company’s recent moves might show the company is trying to mend fences, it might already be paying for its mistakes. That 2022 was a challenging year for the Mouse House is not news. A lot of the issues stemmed from increases in prices at the Parks, unhappy Guests, and a seeming disconnect between the executives who made decisions and the Disney community itself; when the final numbers came, even though Disney Parks’ sector did well, the company overall suffered a $120 billion loss.
Disney’s Next Action Blockbuster Opens February 8: It’s Bob Iger’s Q1 Earnings Report
The Walt Disney Corporation doesn’t report fiscal Q1 earnings until February 8, but investors, analysts, and reporters (like yours truly) might want to start mentally preparing now. Equity analysts at Wells Fargo expect recently reinstated Disney CEO Bob Iger “will come out swinging” in an “action packed” conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Actual financials for the October-to-December 2022 quarter will beat out the webcast by about 30 minutes. No one quite knows the power of magic like Iger, who first steered Disney from 2005-2020. He’s back to make a splash (mountain), and to undo some of his predecessor/successor...
Disneyland Brings Back Something You Never Expected
The Mouse House has reached deep into its past for a new attraction parents my have to explain to their kids.
Time Out Global
This UK airport has announced its first passenger flights in nearly 20 years
Welsh travellers, rejoice! As rail strikes continues to wreak havoc across the UK, soon those hoping to journey to Devon and Cornwall will be able to take to the skies. Swansea Airport announced on its social media channels that it will be running passenger flights for the first time since 2004. Services between the Welsh seaside city and Exeter will restart in late March, offering connections to other UK airports, the Channel Islands, Ireland and Spain.
Disney's Fort Wilderness is the best cheap place to stay on the property — it feels like a vacation of its own if you like the outdoors
I was skeptical but the woodsy stay was super affordable and spacious. Plus there were so many things to do on the massive, nature-filled property.
msn.com
Hungry Traveler Evaluates Disney World's 'Worst' Restaurant
A crucial part of Disney World's magic is the incredible food served all throughout their parks and resorts. From street snacks to fine dining, Disney World has no shortage of out-of-this-world eats. But among all that amazing food, are there any options that fall short?. Many Disneygoers claim that Tony's...
‘Save Splash Mountain’ Trended As The Longtime Disney World Ride Prepares To Close To Long Lines And Nostalgia
Say goodbye as Splash Mountain is making way for Tiana's Bayou Adventure.
ComicBook
Disney World Shuts Down Major Park Due to Weather Concerns
Things got a little too chilly for Blizzard Beach at the Walt Disney World Resort. The Florida resort temporarily closed the year-round Blizzard Beach Water Park Saturday due to "low temperatures" in the mid 50s rising to highs in the upper 60s, WDW Magic reports. The official Disney World website shows Blizzard Beach will close again on Monday, January 23rd, but will remain open from the hours of 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, January 22nd. The resort's other water park, Disney's once long-shuttered Typhoon Lagoon, remains closed indefinitely due to refurbishment.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Best Lake Buena Vista Restaurants | Lake Buena Vista, FL
Lake Buena Vista, Florida, perhaps best known as the gateway to Walt Disney World, contains many restaurants, stores, hotels, and vacation club lodgings to support the throngs of tourists that visit each year. Its official population, if correct at 24 (2021 census) makes it eligible for Newsweek’s Top 10 Smallest Cities in the United States.
ComicBook
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Speaks Out on Return to Franchise After Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker put a definitive end to the Skywalker Saga, an extended story told over the span of nine films and a handful of tie-in projects in other mediums. The Saga effectively ended with the ninth film in the franchise, the third featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey. Though the character's story arc was brought full circle in the picture, Ridley herself is entirely open to reprising the role if that's something Lucasfilm so desires.
AMC Threat As Regal Shuts Locations
Regal Cinemas went bankrupt and has started to close locations. It is the second largest company in the industry trailing only AMC Entertainment, which has its own troubles. The Royal decision is an awful sign which gives proof to the fact that what COVID-19 started, streaming media will finish. COVID-19 caused every movie theater in […]
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Announces Epic 6 Month Cruise That Visits 37 Countries and 85 Ports
Viking has announced an epic 180 day cruise that will set sail in 2024 that will visit 37 countries, 87 ports, and have overnight stays in 13 cities. Viking’s newest world cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19, 2024 and spend the next six months sailing all around the globe. The cruise will take place on Viking Sky and and will end in New York City on June 17, 2025. Prices start at $79,995 per person for a balcony cabin and go up to $259,995 per person for the massive Owner’s Suite.
electrek.co
Tesla leaks ‘Magic Dock’ CCS adapter ahead of opening its Supercharger network
Tesla has leaked the “Magic Dock” CCS adapter in its mobile app ahead of the imminent opening of its Supercharger network in North America. After opening its Supercharger network in Europe last year and indicating that it would do the same in North America by the end of the year, we were a bit disappointed when it didn’t happen.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Skyliner Is Now Temporarily CLOSED in Disney World
When you go to Disney World do you think about the closures that could affect your trip?. This is the time of year when Disney World does a lot of refurbishments at the resort, so you might be surprised to find that certain rides are down, hotel pools are closed, and more. As of today, though, a mode of Disney World transportation is closed for refurbishment.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ gets exciting production update
Huge news has emerged from the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew team after the series spent months in production. The team has announced that production for the upcoming Star Wars series has finished shooting and is now ready for post-production. Skeleton Crew‘s second-unit coordinator, George Cottle posted a video on Instagram...
wegotthiscovered.com
An acclaimed war story that quietly bombed spectacularly hard flies high on 4 major streaming services
When it comes to naming and shaming the biggest box office bombs of any given year, the ire generally tends to be focused on the movies that ended up being panned by critics in addition to cratering in theaters, which has in turn given the acclaimed Devotion something of a free pass.
Disney World Reveals When Guests Can Preview New Ride Before Opening
Disney will give Cast Members and Annual Passholders the first chances at early ride previews before a new ride opens.
disneyfanatic.com
Fans Discuss Next Country to Join EPCOT’s World Showcase
Eleven different nations are currently represented in a permanent way in EPCOT’s World Showcase. Canada, The United Kingdom, France, Morocco, Japan, The American Adventure, Italy, Germany, China, Norway, and Mexico. But there is still room for more pavilions to be installed, and fans recently resumed the decades-long debate of which country should join the group.
